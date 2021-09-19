On the hunt for a home in Bethera? These houses are on the market

(Bethera, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bethera than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

101 Cypress Plantation Road, Moncks Corner, 29461 4 Beds 3 Baths | $342,990 | 2,537 Square Feet | Built in None

The open and inviting Moultrie plan features an owner's suite on the main level, a versatile loft with storage space upstairs, a central kitchen that overlooks the main living areas, and a flex room off the foyer suitable for an office, formal dining or

306 Gallant Fox Ct, Moncks Corner, 29461 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,577 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This inviting two-story home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Fairmont South. The attached two-car garage gives you plenty of space for parking and storage. Dual front porches welcome you home. As you enter, you're greeted by new floors, fresh paint, and a spacious open floor plan, with abundant natural light and a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. The kitchen boasts recessed and pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances (including a gas range), granite countertops, a stylish subway tile backsplash, a breakfast bar, ample cabinet and counter space, a walk-in pantry for additional storage space, and an adjacent dining area overlooking the backyard. The spacious master bedroom features his-and-hers walk-in closets and a private en suite, with a dual vanity, a separate water closet, a garden tub, and a separate shower. The rest of the bedrooms are also spacious in size. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with the bedrooms. The upstairs bonus room, with access to the balcony/porch, could be used as an additional bedroom or it would make an excellent game room, entertainment room, or home office/study. The patio and privacy-fenced backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play. You'll appreciate neighborhood amenities, including a community pool, a covered pavilion, a playground, and sidewalks throughout the neighborhood. Conveniently located just a short drive from shopping and dining. Come see your new home, today!

104 Brookwood Drive, Moncks Corner, 29461 3 Beds 3 Baths | $258,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 2004

BACK ON THE MARKET,'' NO fault of the house'' Welcome to Inglewood Subdivision! Fantastic 3br/2.5 bath home located in the heart of Moncks Corner. This property is situated in a quiet neighborhood and is just minutes to local schools, shopping and doctor's offices. The main living area and dining room are of good size and the kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinetry. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs as well as a HUGE bonus room that could be a 4th Bedroom, as is the laundry room. The master bedroom has an ensuite full bathroom, walk in closet and ceiling fan. The 2 guest rooms are also of good size and share a full bathroom. For those hot summer days enjoy the Professionally installed 16X28 above ground pool in the privacy of your back yard. Brand new Roof 2020 and NO HOA.

1210 Saylors Avenue, Moncks Corner, 29461 4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1973

REDUCEDLooking to be a little farther out from the traffic yet close to the 52 & 17, have a little more space between neighbors and NO HOA to tell you what to do? Then come check out this home which is located in the desired Berkeley Country Club neighborhood. This home is located just a few streets from the beautiful banks of the historical rice fields of the Cooper River and Berkeley Country Club golf course. (For which you can get a membership if you so desire) This ranch style home has 3 secondary bedrooms as well as a Master Bedroom with 1/2 bath. There is an eat in kitchen area, living room and enclosed back porch area as well. Come bring your creative energy and create an amazing home!Buyer and / or buyers agent to verify all sq ft., lot size and all pertinent in

