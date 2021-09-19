Take a look at these homes on the market in Wiederkehr Village

(Wiederkehr Village, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wiederkehr Village will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1633 Hwy 64, Mulberry, 72947 3 Beds 3 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

3bed/2bath, Original hard wood floors! 2.5 Acres, Barn, 700 sqft shop/storage building with electric and plumbing, Great Fixer Upper with loads of character!! Needs TLC, but defiantly a charmer! Selling AS IS, NO REPAIRS WILL BE MADE. Will not go RD . Barn 33'X36' with electric

17709 Middle Ridge Rd, Ozark, 72949 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,064 Square Feet | Built in 2009

The perfect view is the one from your own back porch! This 4 bedroom 2 bath brick home has the view and the upgrades! Maple cabinets, granite counter tops in the kitchen, lifetime warranty on the hot water heater, 2x6 studs with blown insulation, engineered hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace! The custom builtin's in the living room are custom bonus. Retreat into seclusion or hop onto the interstate for a night in the city, you can be where ever you need to be quick. This is just the view for you!

126 Park St, Altus, 72821 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1961

A home to make your own! Conveniently located in the heart of Altus. You will find all you need within walking distance, but with a rural feel. It has 3 spacious bedrooms, with a possible 4th. There are two living spaces, with a wonderful outdoor patio.

901 Dutchman Holler Rd, Ozark, 72949 4 Beds 4 Baths | $559,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,848 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Hunter's paradise! Majestic views and the serene country abound in this retreat of epic proportions. Over 40 secluded acres with pond! Show stopper home with 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Formals. Access your in salt water in ground pool from the privacy of the master bedroom or kitchen area. Game room with bar and window seating storage. This home also features a new RV shed and safe room. This home has all your heart desires!

