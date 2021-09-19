CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crane Lake, MN

Take a look at these homes on the Crane Lake market now

Crane Lake News Flash
 4 days ago

(Crane Lake, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Crane Lake. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30l6KC_0c10IHPv00

7514 Rocky Rd, Crane Lake, 55725

3 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,604 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Year round, spacious home right in Crane Lake with 3 bedrooms/3bath, over 2600 sq.ft. of finished living space, large walk out basement with tucked in garage for lots of storage, large formal dining room, high ceilings, formal entry way, family room, library, 2 fire places and much more. Home siits on a pine covered 2.3 acre lot within 100' of Crane Lake. Home is sold with a contract for dockage with Handbergs Marina for up to 2022. Other features include cental air and dual fuel force air heat. Enjoy all that Crane Lake has to offer with this very unique home.

For open house information, contact Julia Maki, B.I.C. Realty at 218-666-5352

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-141980)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ER1oa_0c10IHPv00

9795 Long Lake, Crane Lake, 55725

3 Beds 0 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 540 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Want privacy and lots of it? Look no further. This off the grid log cabin with generator power is surrounded by majestic Norway Pines making a great multi-purpose recreation property or place to unwind and relax. 13.54 acres and 700 feet of shoreline on Long Lake. Fish the lake, hunt nearby and snowmobile or ATV the trails a short distance away. View the wildlife in the area and explore the nearby logging trails. You can access the cabin by boat from the public landing or from a shared parcel of land accessed from a private logging road. There are two bedrooms that have curtains for walls and a loft so your whole crew will be able to stay at the cabin. Forest Lands and many other lakes are in the area to explore. This is truly a wilderness get away.

For open house information, contact Raymond Ingebretsen, RE/MAX Lake Country at 218-757-3233

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6083128)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XWt89_0c10IHPv00

163 Rollick Creek, Crane Lake, 55725

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This 80-acre boat access family hunting & fishing camp known as “Rollick Retreat” is notorious for great wilderness hunting , fishing, trapping, and making family memories. Surrounded by state and federal land with easy access to VNP, BWCA & Canadian waters right outside your front door. Don’t be surprised if you don’t hear another boat or neighbor for weeks on end. Main 912 sq ft. log cabin circa 1920/30 has one bedroom, 1 bath, gas lights plus full electric, compliant septic and drilled well. Sleeper cabin new in 2020 is 11’x15’ with 3/4 loft for additional family and friends. Both cabins come partially furnished. Truly a gem for those looking for solitude, relaxation, and a wilderness adventure.

For open house information, contact Raymond Ingebretsen, Re/Max Lake Country at 218-757-3233

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142088)

Crane Lake, MN
With Crane Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

