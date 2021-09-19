Camp Nelson-curious? These homes are on the market

(Camp Nelson, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Camp Nelson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

43235 Hot Springs Road, California Hot Spgs, 93207 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1949

WOW, Pristine, Immaculate, Beautiful, Perfect! These are all the adjectives to describe this amazing property. The original cabin was built in 1949 and has since had many upgrades and additions to make it the home it is today. Two private acres located on Deer Creek which runs year around. The home and garage take up approximately a half acre so there is still plenty of room to grow. There is a large living room with a beautiful rock fireplace, three bedrooms plus a man cave overlooking the creek.You also have your own built in gym with expansive creek views which should inspire you to work out, right? A hot tub on the back deck, large screened in porch for those warm summer nights, and an extra large rock fire pit outside. The following is a sampling of what is included, Large Liberty gun safe, Hunter Douglas Duette Blinds throughout. Two wood burning stoves, 3 large refrigerators, Oversized garage with work bench and some tools. Five TV's, some furnishings and much more!!

45316 Rocking K Drive, California Hot Spgs, 93207 2 Beds 1 Bath | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 861 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful mountain views from the wrap around deck of this quaint little cabin in the woods! This property comes furnished and features a nice knotty pine kitchen, large master bedroom and remodeled bathroom with tile shower and quartz counter top. Many recent upgrades include a new roof in 2020, a new retaining wall along the driveway and a brand new mini-split A/C and heater unit installed in 2021. There is also a nice wood stove to keep you cozy in the winter. The garage is attached to the home with room for storage or an additional bedroom or rec room could be added downstairs.

363 Oakwood Road, California Hot Spgs, 93207 2 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1942

This is it... ''Completely Remodeled'' and'' Fully Furnished'' with all new furniture and appliances. Open kitchen with granite counters. New carpet, new paint, New updated bathroom. Walk-in closet in the master. There are so many extras to list. Amenities are endless. There is a bunk house with 1/2 bath for your quest to stay in there own private quarters. The Barn on the property is perfect for storage. This .33 acre property is glamping or full time living at it's finest.

245 Burlando, Kernville, 93238 4 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,754 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Located in the Heart of Kernville -All within walking distance to the river, parks, restaurants & shops. Includes 3 ADJACENT LOTS equaling 1.24 Acres. Offering 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms - Open Floor Plan With 3754 Sq. Ft., & approx. 800 Sq. Ft. Garage / Storage Space & 2 Car Carport. The cabin was originally 500 sq. ft. but the permitted remodel & addition was custom built & completed in 1998 with 2 X 6 Construction and 1-1/8" T & G Plywood Floors. There are dual pane windows, 2 dual packs for heating & cooling installed about 2 yrs. ago & 2 water heaters an 80 & 40 gallon capacity. You can enjoy the views from the hand-crafted wooden decks - the expansive front deck or the covered deck off the master bedroom or the deck off the kitchen. The kitchen has a double oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, lots of cabinets, beautiful wood floors, and a wood burning stove. The living room has a pellet stove and valuated wood beam ceilings. There is plenty of built-in storage throughout & outside lighting. Yard art - benches, tables & the pond. A seasonal creek runs through the property with lots of natural landscaping to enjoy.

