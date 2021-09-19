Check out these Morse homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morse, TX

 4 days ago

(Morse, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Morse than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

904 Morse Ave, Stinnett, 79083

0 Bed 0 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,856 Square Feet | Built in 2019

WHAT A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO FINISH THIS HOUSE THE WAY YOU WANT! PRICED TO SELL! SITS ON 5 LOTS, PARTIAL SLAB AND PIER AND BEAM, METAL ROOF, COVERED PATIO AT FRONT ENTRANCE. IT COULD ALSO BE FINISHED FOR A RESTAURANT OR SOME TYPE OF BUSINESS. SITS ON CORNER LOT,ONE BLOCK OF MAIN STREET IN STINNETT, TX. CALL TO SEE!

406 Carbon Camp Rd., Stinnett, 79083

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,417 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Country living close to town! Check out this very spacious, open concept brick home. The roomy master has an en suite bath and gun closet with built-ins. Massive guest bedroom could easily be a game room, den, business or serve as second master or mother in law space. Wood burning fire place sets off the open and airy kitchen, dining and living space. All electric and very reasonable utility bill per seller! Well and septic.Wonderful views and a peaceful sweet area!

924 Clark Ave, Stinnett, 79083

3 Beds 2 Baths | $158,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,687 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Gorgeously renovated home in Stinnett! From the roof to the plumbing underneath it this home has been updated and is ready to move in! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, perfect for a growing family! A must see! Call today for your showing!

Morse, TX
ABOUT

With Morse News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

