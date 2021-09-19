CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Briggsville, AR

Top homes for sale in Briggsville

Briggsville Voice
Briggsville Voice
 4 days ago

(Briggsville, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Briggsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEfqQ_0c10IB7Z00

13650 Rodeo Road, Havana, 72842

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in None

Country living on 40+ acres with hayfield and back of property adjoining National Forest.

For open house information, contact Osborne Hood Team, Boyd Osborne Realtor Group at 479-280-1999

Copyright © 2021 Russellville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RBORAR-21-1844)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmcE2_0c10IB7Z00

107 Mountain Street, Danville, 72833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in None

Investor opportuntiy 1540sqft brick home. 3 bed. 2bath, and a bonus room.

For open house information, contact Erika Nava, All Around Real Estate at 479-229-9922

Copyright © 2021 Russellville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RBORAR-21-1847)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29v9za_0c10IB7Z00

10453 Runabout Road, Rover, 72860

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,204 Square Feet | Built in None

If your looking for space and a little peaceful country living look no further!! This house come with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, with a sun room and a fully functioning mother in law quarters all sitting on 28.5 acres with a barn!

For open house information, contact William Wade Graham, Alethes Realty at 479-968-5668

Copyright © 2021 Russellville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RBORAR-21-2019)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E3KXy_0c10IB7Z00

Off Hwy 80, Danville, 72833

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Cabin | 2,730 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Country living at its best! This charming 2 story log sided cabin resides in beautiful Dutch Creek Valley featuring amazing mountain views of the Ouachita Mtns. Enjoy the beauty nature has to offer from your front and back wrap around porches, charming flagstone patio or upper balcony. Established vegetable gardens, fruit trees (Peach, plum and fig), and raspberry, blueberry, blackberry and strawberry beds and bushes are already established as well. The manicured grounds have a scattering of large mature hardwoods, perennial flowers with the back being wooded and a park like setting leading down to the slough off Dutch Creek which offers great fishing opportunities. The handicap accessible home features a woodend ramp into the home, newer HVAC unit, log siding outside with metal roof and inside is log panelling, vaulted ceilings, open loft overlooking the great room and propane fireplace. Downstairs you will find a custom master ensuite complete with wheelchair accessible tiled walk in shower, double vanity and claw foot tub and WIC. French doors lead out to the covered wrap around porch- again featuring beautiful views. The large mud room features extra room for washer/dryer, freezers and storage. The great room is open to the dining room area and kitchen. The second spacious downstairs bedroom has a WIC and 2nd bath featuring another walk in shower is located nearby in the hallway. A small pantry is also tucked conveniently in the hallway. Upstairs is an open loft bedroom featuring 2 dormer closets and room for multiple beds and access to a balcony area. A charming barn with open carport and workspace/storage is located out back along with a custom chicken pen. Some fencing is in place and could be easily fenced for horses or livestock. Come be self sufficient on this beautiful tract of land in the Ouachita Mtns where wildlife is abundant and neighbors are friendly. Located close to the City of Danville and other Arkansas hot spots. Call today for your private showing- you will be glad you did!

For open house information, contact Sarah (Beth) George, Waldron Realty at 479-637-9999

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90883)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Danville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Briggsville, AR
State
Arkansas State
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Briggsville Voice

Briggsville Voice

Briggsville, AR
15
Followers
238
Post
289
Views
ABOUT

With Briggsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy