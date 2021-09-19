Top homes for sale in Briggsville

(Briggsville, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Briggsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

13650 Rodeo Road, Havana, 72842 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in None

Country living on 40+ acres with hayfield and back of property adjoining National Forest.

107 Mountain Street, Danville, 72833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in None

Investor opportuntiy 1540sqft brick home. 3 bed. 2bath, and a bonus room.

10453 Runabout Road, Rover, 72860 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,204 Square Feet | Built in None

If your looking for space and a little peaceful country living look no further!! This house come with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, with a sun room and a fully functioning mother in law quarters all sitting on 28.5 acres with a barn!

Off Hwy 80, Danville, 72833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Cabin | 2,730 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Country living at its best! This charming 2 story log sided cabin resides in beautiful Dutch Creek Valley featuring amazing mountain views of the Ouachita Mtns. Enjoy the beauty nature has to offer from your front and back wrap around porches, charming flagstone patio or upper balcony. Established vegetable gardens, fruit trees (Peach, plum and fig), and raspberry, blueberry, blackberry and strawberry beds and bushes are already established as well. The manicured grounds have a scattering of large mature hardwoods, perennial flowers with the back being wooded and a park like setting leading down to the slough off Dutch Creek which offers great fishing opportunities. The handicap accessible home features a woodend ramp into the home, newer HVAC unit, log siding outside with metal roof and inside is log panelling, vaulted ceilings, open loft overlooking the great room and propane fireplace. Downstairs you will find a custom master ensuite complete with wheelchair accessible tiled walk in shower, double vanity and claw foot tub and WIC. French doors lead out to the covered wrap around porch- again featuring beautiful views. The large mud room features extra room for washer/dryer, freezers and storage. The great room is open to the dining room area and kitchen. The second spacious downstairs bedroom has a WIC and 2nd bath featuring another walk in shower is located nearby in the hallway. A small pantry is also tucked conveniently in the hallway. Upstairs is an open loft bedroom featuring 2 dormer closets and room for multiple beds and access to a balcony area. A charming barn with open carport and workspace/storage is located out back along with a custom chicken pen. Some fencing is in place and could be easily fenced for horses or livestock. Come be self sufficient on this beautiful tract of land in the Ouachita Mtns where wildlife is abundant and neighbors are friendly. Located close to the City of Danville and other Arkansas hot spots. Call today for your private showing- you will be glad you did!

