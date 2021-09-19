Check out these homes on the Art market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

(Art, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Art will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kw6UK_0c10I9RM00

19775 W. St. Hwy 71, Pontotoc, 76869

2 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Here is your opportunity to own a smaller piece of the Texas Hill Country, priced at a price most anyone can afford, unrestricted, with views, and away from the city lights. This awesome 3.2+ acre piece of land not only has excellent highway frontage and access, but it has some incredibly great features for a smaller ranch type tract. The property does include an older but well constructed 2/2 manufactured home. This home could be used as a permanent residence, as a rental, or simply as a temporary residence while the barndominium is being completed to your liking. Having said that, the current sellers have just completed construction of a fantastic new 30x60 custom metal building which includes plumbing and electricity for a brand new custom barndominium. The is structure includes a full length 15x60 covered porch area as well for a total footprint of 45x60. The property also includes two water wells (one is an awesome 40 gpm), multiple workshops/storage sheds, chicken coop, livestock barn with pipe pens, lighted roping arena with chute, and horse pens with covered shed. Great piece of property for country living, animal livers, or simply to own a piece of the Texas Hill Country.

For open house information, contact Craig Bauman, Landmasters Hill Country at 325-247-5782

Copyright © 2021 Highland Lakes Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HLARTX-156241)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZSf9_0c10I9RM00

17558 College, Pontotoc, 76869

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This property was once a 1 room phone company in the 1800's. It was added on in 1960 to the current 1900 sq. ft. 3 bed 3 bath. An additional 944 sq ft. appartment was built on the SE corner in 2001. There are multiple shops along with a 3 car garage and storm cellar. With a little TLC this property could be a great Air BnB property!

For open house information, contact Mark Giesecke, All American Home & Ranch Sale at 830-693-2030

Copyright © 2021 Highland Lakes Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HLARTX-157516)

