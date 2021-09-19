Take a look at these homes on the Burnt Prairie market now

(Burnt Prairie, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burnt Prairie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

127 E Pine Street, Albion, 62806 2 Beds 1 Bath | $46,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Single Family home in a nice quiet neighborhood, just wo blocks from the town square. COZY, with affordable heating and central air. Nice attached oversize one Car garage.

230 Alexander Lane, Grayville, 62844 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This attractive manufactured home boasts 1,440 square feet of living area over block crawlspace with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and lots of recent updates. Situated on a triple lot in the Alexander Heights Subdivision, the property is further improved by a climate controlled 30'x50' pole barn and double carport.

712 S Cross Street, Crossville, 62827 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Brick Ranch Set on 1/3 Acre!!! Your Traditional Split Ranch - Welcomes you into the Front Living Room (1 of 2 Gathering Areas). You will like the Dining Area (just beyond the Arched Doorway) that shares first views of the Backyard Fields - seen also off the Galley Kitchen (w/ HUGE Pantry). The Second Gathering Area has French Doors out to the Patio -or- reach this Backyard by passing out the Utility Room Area Service Doors. The Floor plan (while Private to the Master & Guest Bedroom & Baths) has a Most Impressive Circular Pattern that will be appreciated by all. Two Car Attached Garage & 12x20 Yard Barn add Storage!

402 East Elm Street, Albion, 62806 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Here's an extremely well-maintained ranch home on Albion's East side with three bedrooms, en-suite master bath and walk-in closet, additional three-quarter bathroom, attached two-car garage, and storm cellar closet. With over 1,500 square feet of living space on one level, proximity to downtown, and convenient location on a lovely corner lot, this is the perfect home for virtually any buyer! Call Dustin today!

