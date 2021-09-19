CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Prairie, IL

Take a look at these homes on the Burnt Prairie market now

Burnt Prairie News Flash
Burnt Prairie News Flash
 4 days ago

(Burnt Prairie, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burnt Prairie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pQnk_0c10I8Yd00

127 E Pine Street, Albion, 62806

2 Beds 1 Bath | $46,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Single Family home in a nice quiet neighborhood, just wo blocks from the town square. COZY, with affordable heating and central air. Nice attached oversize one Car garage.

For open house information, contact Randall Hallam Main Street Real Estate

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11011614)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYFJ6_0c10I8Yd00

230 Alexander Lane, Grayville, 62844

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This attractive manufactured home boasts 1,440 square feet of living area over block crawlspace with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and lots of recent updates. Situated on a triple lot in the Alexander Heights Subdivision, the property is further improved by a climate controlled 30'x50' pole barn and double carport.

For open house information, contact Dustin Hawkins, Integrity Realty & Auctions at 618-445-2267

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11023382)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17lllh_0c10I8Yd00

712 S Cross Street, Crossville, 62827

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Brick Ranch Set on 1/3 Acre!!! Your Traditional Split Ranch - Welcomes you into the Front Living Room (1 of 2 Gathering Areas). You will like the Dining Area (just beyond the Arched Doorway) that shares first views of the Backyard Fields - seen also off the Galley Kitchen (w/ HUGE Pantry). The Second Gathering Area has French Doors out to the Patio -or- reach this Backyard by passing out the Utility Room Area Service Doors. The Floor plan (while Private to the Master & Guest Bedroom & Baths) has a Most Impressive Circular Pattern that will be appreciated by all. Two Car Attached Garage & 12x20 Yard Barn add Storage!

For open house information, contact Kimberly A Gwaltney, Town & Country Real Estate, Inc. at 618-384-3033

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10995183)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nd5mB_0c10I8Yd00

402 East Elm Street, Albion, 62806

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Here's an extremely well-maintained ranch home on Albion's East side with three bedrooms, en-suite master bath and walk-in closet, additional three-quarter bathroom, attached two-car garage, and storm cellar closet. With over 1,500 square feet of living space on one level, proximity to downtown, and convenient location on a lovely corner lot, this is the perfect home for virtually any buyer! Call Dustin today!

For open house information, contact Dustin Hawkins, Integrity Realty & Auctions at 618-445-2267

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11014186)

Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie, IL
With Burnt Prairie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

