Take a look at these homes on the market in Nara Visa

(Nara Visa, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Nara Visa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

101 Aztec, Logan, 88426 0 Bed 0 Bath | $245,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in None

A very unique property at Ute Lake. This property features a 40 x 50 outdoor entertainment area, 2- 30 amp RV hookups and 3- 50 amp hookups. The home is approximately 1700 sq ft. with 2 large living areas, 1 private bedroom and 2 bath. This home is on a corner lot is sold with the adjoining corner lot located on the corner of 540 Loop and Aztec. This is a great weekend home, or could be purchased as an investment property.

For open house information, contact Deanna K. Osborn, Trousdale Real Estate at 575-487-3434

401 Catfish Street, Logan, 88426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

This frame built 3 BR, 2 bath home sits on a corner lot in the Lakeview 2 subdivision at Ute Lake. Home features a large kitchen and living area. The master bedroom is privately located on the opposite end of the home from the 2 smaller bedrooms and has a very roomy walk in closet and private bath. Home features plenty of storage. This nice home sits on a corner lot and is surrounded by trees and shrubs, the backyard is fully fenced. Property has two small outbuildings for storage.

For open house information, contact Deanna K. Osborn, Trousdale Real Estate at 575-487-3434

2901 540 Loop, Logan, 88426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $378,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1994

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath approximately 2000 sq ft home at Ute Lake. Enjoy beautiful views of Ute Lake from the covered front deck, this property has great landscaping, outdoor storage shed, a "She Shed", and a large 3 door 40 x 60 shop with extended carport. This property is located on a corner lot in the Golden Anchor subdivision.

For open house information, contact Deanna K. Osborn, Trousdale Real Estate at 575-487-3434

600 Bass Alley, Logan, 88426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath approximately 1800 sq. ft. frame built home. Home features sperate airlock entries, large living space, kitchen with plenty of storage, beautiful ceramic tile throughout the home with laminate flooring in the Master bedroom and carpet in the 2 additional bedrooms. Master bath has large walk in shower surrounded with beautiful ceramic tile. Home is equipped with an heat pump heating and cooling system along with a pellet stove in the living area and a wood stove in an additional room just off the kitchen. This home has R22 walls and R48 ceiling insulation. Enjoy the enclosed patio any time of the day! The 24 x 24 attached completely finished garage ,and the 18 x 24 completely finished separate garage allow for plenty of storage space. Back yard is completely fenced with a 6 1/2 metal privacy fence. Call for an appointment to see this fantastic home.

For open house information, contact Deanna K. Osborn, Trousdale Real Estate at 575-487-3434