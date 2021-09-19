CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, MO

Take a look at these homes on the market in Santa Fe

Santa Fe Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Santa Fe, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Fe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484rPO_0c10I6nB00

29442 Route P, Paris, 65275

3 Beds 1 Bath | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Back on market-no fault of seller*Nice Home on 5 Acres*Minutes from Mark Twain Lake*Recent updates include Laminate flooring, Metal Roof, Stainless Appliances*Upgraded thermal tilt windows & 200 amp Electric, Vinyl Siding, soffits & fascia*Garage & Workshop have Electric Service, Plus a water spigot on the outside*Appx 3 acres of cross fenced Pasture or Crops*New Furnace and Central A/C in July 2021*Main Floor Laundry*The outbuilding has a loft area and provides additional storage/workshop/garden house or, add a ping pong or pool table and make it your man/she cave*There are 4 outbuildings which Include: Garage, Workshop, a mobile home that is used for storage and a Barn that needs a tear down*A lot of value for the price*First time buyers may qualify for special financing with no downpayment, no closing costs and no PMI*Recent updates: Newer front porch decking & step repairs/replacement, some interior repairs/paint*Seller to do no reapairs*

For open house information, contact Connie Dunn, Show-Me Realty Associates at 314-324-1897

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21038030)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHgzs_0c10I6nB00

1103 East Main Street, Perry, 63462

4 Beds 4 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,574 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Beautifully maintained and updated four-bedroom home with 1.5 acres. Home has all hardwood floors, entry foyer, three bathrooms (1 full and 2 half), living room, family room, dining room, kitchen, all glass breakfast room with Pella windows, side entry porch, covered wrap around porch on the south and east sides for watching the sun rise, and concrete patio on the west side for watching the sun set. Ideal for a private residence, Bed and Breakfast, multi-family resort sharing or VRBO vacation rental. Whole house emergency generator and security system. Large circular driveway for easy access for trailing boats and RVs. 40 x 40 foot garden. Tool shed for garden and lawn equipment. Two-car garage for vehicles and / or 4 wheelers. Large two-story barn for cars or boats with storage area and workshop. Total utilities average less than $225 per month in 2020. Wonderful neighbors and no crime.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Robertson, The Realty Dot, Inc at 267-034-9

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21064027)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XMat_0c10I6nB00

20884 Monroe Road 479, Stoutsville, 65283

2 Beds 3 Baths | $365,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,647 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This Mark Twain Lake home features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, two kitchens, a stone gas fireplace in the living room, and a walk-out finished basement all on 5.2 M/L acres adjoining CORP ground. As you walk into the home you are greeted by a spacious living room and large windows that look out onto the side deck which is a perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee. The upstairs loft has a sitting area and features the master bedroom which also has vaulted ceilings. The basement is almost fully finished and comes equipped with a second kitchen, half bathroom, and a large family room. There is a two bedroom, two bathroom guest house that was used as a Bed & Breakfast. So not only are you getting a weekend home but you can also make an income off it. The guest house has a basement and it could potentially be finished into two more units. To add to it, there are three camper hookups for additional company to stay!

For open house information, contact Daniel Miller, Missouri Real Estate at 808-267-6

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21052473)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDEmB_0c10I6nB00

24508 Hwy 24, Paris, 65275

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This property located just outside of Paris, Missouri consists of 28 M/L acres. The ranch home has been completely remodeled and features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and an open floor plan living area. The basement is mostly finished consisting of a large family room and a non-conforming fourth bedroom. The kitchen comes equipped with custom made cabinets, granite counter tops, and all of the kitchen appliances will convey with the sale. There are several barns on the property which include a machine shed, pig barn, and a recently built new barn structure. The property is mostly all fenced with cross fencing and ready for livestock. There is an additional 40 acres which could be purchased and is currently being sold separately. Make sure you bring your chickens to make use of the chicken coop! Come take a look at this well-maintained livestock farm!

For open house information, contact Aaron Holmes, Missouri Real Estate at 808-267-6

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21066801)

Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe Dispatch

Santa Fe, MO
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

