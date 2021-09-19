Top homes for sale in Watton

(Watton, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Watton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

13490 State, Sidnaw, 49961 3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1978

A very comfortable and well put together country-house! This kitchen was made for cooking, baking, and canning and, within the kitchen is the dining area. This space will accommodate a large number of guests and allow for great conversation within the kitchen! The three bedrooms are of a fair size and are directly off the living room. Which you'll find is a great space for family and company gatherings too! The large mud room/entryway is set up with awesome storage, a gas cook stove for canning, and utility area. It leads to the backyard where you'll find the vast lawn and giant fenced garden area! With apple trees, hazelnut, plum, cherry, grapevines, currant bushes and rhubarb you'll never run out of your endless supply of food to can and store. The outdoor wood boiler is a super efficient way to conserve energy on this homestead and there's 14' of cord wood to get you through this upcoming winter season! The outdoor storage space is just as plenty as inside! 30x48 garage with lean-to and wood storage, a 24x34 car port for your boat and camper, and a pole barn that is 24x32--half of this space is insulated and heated as a workshop. There's a lean-to on this building to help keep your things out of the weather! This property is located in the very small and friendly town of Sidnaw. It's close to snowmobile trail #8. The property and location offers a peaceful setting and is also great for recreation with inland lakes and streams nearby. Thousands of acres of Federal Forest land is close for hunting deer, bear, turkey, and partridge. It really is the spot for it all!

25367 Leo South, Watton, 49970 2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Approximately 38 fully wooded acres surround this very nice and well cared for ranch style home! Here is a place where you can live, play, hunt and even start a small hobby farm! On the main level of the home you’ll find a galley kitchen with custom, hand crafted cabinets and shelving, living and dining area, full bathroom and two nicely sized bedrooms. The door off the dining/living area leads to the balcony where you can sit and enjoy the fabulous views of the sun setting over the pasture. A wide staircase leads you down to the partly finished, walk-out basement with a family room, summer kitchen, full bath and utility room. There is room to add a third bedroom here if you choose to do so. The two car detached garage has power, a nice workbench and a chimney already in place for a wood stove. The yard is large and beautiful with a couple apple trees, annual flowers that border the house, and a nice path that leads you out back into the woods. The terrain here is interesting with rolling hills with valleys! This home has been immaculately cared for and is turn key, with fresh paint, some tasteful updates and a new combi boiler.. All that’s left is for you to add your personal touches! The home is being sold partially furnished.

14650 Tracy Lake, Covington, 49919 2 Beds 1 Bath | $458,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 1990

MICHIGAN 328 ACRE PROPERTY ON 60-ACRE LAKE FOR SALE! This parcel is located in Covington Township, in south-central Baraga County, in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The 1,326 Square Foot Cabin overlooks beautiful, private 60+ Acre Tracy Lake. The parcel offered for sale includes three-quarters of the shoreline of this lake. The gradually slopping access to the shoreline will make it easy to launch boats, canoes, kayaks and your other water toys. Fishing on the lake for Crappie and other Panfish is available. Waterfowl hunting is as simple as launching a skiff or jon boat - because this lake holds everything from mallards, woodies and teal to buffleheads, goldeneyes and canvasback. If you're looking for a wild, rugged setting in which to chase whitetails, this property has valleys, ravines, lowland, and steep hills. This terrain creates edges, funnels, ridges, saddles and nice points where deer love to bed down. Black bear, and grouse also frequent these lands. You also have walk-in access to thousands of acres of adjacent Copper Country State Forest Lands, and Corporate Commercial Forest Lands for hunting, trapping, and fishing. The trees common on the property include American basswood, Balsam fir, Bigtooth aspen, Black ash, Black cherry, Black spruce, Eastern hemlock, Northern white-cedar, Quaking aspen, Red maple, Sugar maple, Tamarack, White spruce, and Yellow birch. The property has been select harvested in sections, and was last harvested in the late 1990s - Aspen regeneration is providing a good mass source and serves as nest and den trees for wildlife! The aspen thickets provide a great habitat for Ruffed grouse which exhibit a strong preference for aspen. The flower buds and extended catkins are their primary food resource, and even in the winter grouse select specific trees to feed in! The Original Cabin was a 16 x 30 old Lumber Camp building with additions done in 1990-1991. The Main Floor of the Cabin includes a Kitchen, a large Family/Sitting room, a Second Living/Sitting Room with a Dining Area, two Bedrooms, large Utility/Mud room and a Full bath. The rooms have pine walls, and that Up North woodsy feeling. Heating is provided by a free-standing wood stove in the Living Room, and a wood fueled cook stove and wall hung Lp gas heater in the Utility room. There are both electric and Lp gas lights. Water is provided by a drilled well, and power by a Generator/Battery system. The Cabin is surrounded by towering White Pine, and additional buildings include a 20x32 attached Two-Car garage, a Generator building, and a Well house. Deeded legal easement from Highway 141 will bring you to your private Gated Get-A-Way property! If you are looking for a remote Upper Peninsula property that will fulfill all your dreams for enjoying the Out Doors, contact us for a private tour today!

24625 Coppler, Watton, 49970 3 Beds 2 Baths | $248,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 1900

If you’re looking for a place to get away from the hustle and bustle, this well maintained updated farm house is the place for you. As you come down the long drive way aligned with beautiful trees, the sounds of nature is all you hear. Enjoy the large deck which overlooks the apple orchards and the pond, which is supplied by Kelsey Creek. This hobby farm has several outbuildings including a sauna house, a barn set up with stalls for your horses or cows and chicken coops, 2 car garage, and a large 70x24 storage building for all your toys to enjoy on this 40 acre parcel. Currently the house is being heated by a Propane Hot Water heating system, but is also hooked up to the Outdoor Wood Boiler. Updated windows, metal roof, wiring and plumbing.

