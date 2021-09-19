Take a look at these homes for sale in Tupelo

(Tupelo, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tupelo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

205 Mill Street, Mccrory, 72101 2 Beds 1 Bath | $42,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This charming and very well-maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath steel siding home with detached carport is perfect for someone wanting to own instead of paying rent or as a great investment property. The single bathroom has been recently remodeled and has a nicely updated shower and new toilet. The electric stove in the kitchen is also new. The shingle roof is approximately 5 years old. The home is heated and cooled with 2 furnaces, 1 thermostat controlled floor heater, and 2 window units. Come take a look asap!

611 Kimberly Drive, Mccrory, 72101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,135 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This brick home in McCrory HAS IT ALL - desirable neighborhood, 2135 sqft living space, 3 large bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, new stainless kitchen appliances, 2 car garage, spacious sunroom, fenced back yard, and finished, detached building that could be used for just about anything! The large living room features a gorgeous and inviting wood-burning fireplace accented by neutral floor to ceiling brick. The guest bath has been beautifully updated. Pet-friendly tile floors throughout. New shingled roof 2011.

309 N Johnson Street, Mccrory, 72101 8 Beds 4 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 2018

AMAZING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY to purchase two fully occupied duplex units in McCrory. Built in 2018, this property consists of 2 buildings with a total of 4 residential units & 8 designated on-site parking spaces. Sidewalks lead from the parking area to each 2BR/1BA unit. Apartments have stained concrete floors, washer & dryer hookups & front & back porches. These duplexes are consistently fully occupied with waiting list. Owner would like to sell with all current month-to-month rental agreements in place.

