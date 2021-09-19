CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, AR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Tupelo

Tupelo Dispatch
Tupelo Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Tupelo, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Tupelo. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLnmj_0c10I1NY00

205 Mill Street, Mccrory, 72101

2 Beds 1 Bath | $42,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This charming and very well-maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath steel siding home with detached carport is perfect for someone wanting to own instead of paying rent or as a great investment property. The single bathroom has been recently remodeled and has a nicely updated shower and new toilet. The electric stove in the kitchen is also new. The shingle roof is approximately 5 years old. The home is heated and cooled with 2 furnaces, 1 thermostat controlled floor heater, and 2 window units. Come take a look asap!

For open house information, contact Caran Pitts, Dalrymple at 501-268-2445

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21030075)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pNUM_0c10I1NY00

611 Kimberly Drive, Mccrory, 72101

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,135 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This brick home in McCrory HAS IT ALL - desirable neighborhood, 2135 sqft living space, 3 large bedrooms w/ walk-in closets, new stainless kitchen appliances, 2 car garage, spacious sunroom, fenced back yard, and finished, detached building that could be used for just about anything! The large living room features a gorgeous and inviting wood-burning fireplace accented by neutral floor to ceiling brick. The guest bath has been beautifully updated. Pet-friendly tile floors throughout. New shingled roof 2011.

For open house information, contact Caran Pitts, Dalrymple at 501-268-2445

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028692)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XM1c_0c10I1NY00

309 N Johnson Street, Mccrory, 72101

8 Beds 4 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 2018

AMAZING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY to purchase two fully occupied duplex units in McCrory. Built in 2018, this property consists of 2 buildings with a total of 4 residential units & 8 designated on-site parking spaces. Sidewalks lead from the parking area to each 2BR/1BA unit. Apartments have stained concrete floors, washer & dryer hookups & front & back porches. These duplexes are consistently fully occupied with waiting list. Owner would like to sell with all current month-to-month rental agreements in place.

For open house information, contact Caran Pitts, Dalrymple at 501-268-2445

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21029039)

