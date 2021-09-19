Check out these homes on the Rodeo market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodeo, NM

Rodeo News Beat
Rodeo News Beat
 4 days ago

(Rodeo, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rodeo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGHGZ_0c10I0Up00

187 State Hwy 80, Rodeo, 88056

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1938

The Sky Island Lodge offers a true respite from congested life! HOME OR BUSINESS IN A GREAT CLIMATE AND BEAUTIFUL SETTING. Move-in ready home or a very nice peaceful getaway for anyone who likes to the beautiful southwest! This property features appx 1048 sqft of living space, with 2 beds, a 3/4 bath, complete kitchen with washer and dryer. Bedrooms have there own refrigerate window unit and living room has a evaporative air unit. Kitchen comes with all kitchen needed items such as dishes, utensils, cooking pots and pans. The laundry room has a washer and dryer! There is a screen back patio and a nice covered porch. Off 4 cars street parking or RV Parking. The property's convenient location near the Rodeo Post Office and the Rodeo Cafe and Grocery store. Just 15 minutes from world-famous birding in nearby Cave Creek Canyon and Portal, AZ, where a Medical Clinic, Library and the Museum of Natural History. Perfect for anyone who likes to star gaze! Call listing agent now for additional information.

For open house information, contact Elias Elizaldez, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2101930)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mShg7_0c10I0Up00

15 Hickory, Rodeo, 88056

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This is an older frame construction home that is in need of a lot of repair and/or renovation work. The good news is that it is located close to the middle of the town of Rodeo, NM. The Rodeo Community Center is just across the street. There are great views of the Chiricahua Mountains to the west and Peloncillos to the east. The property does have a modern septic system installed about 8 years ago. There is is a small stone building (also in need of repair) located 30 yards to the south of the main house. An older Airstrem travel trailer and a smaller aluminum travel trailer (similar to an Airstream) convey with the property. Both RVs are in need of renovation work.

For open house information, contact Harry Ridgway, Hacienda Realty at 575-388-1921

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-37917)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnDV9_0c10I0Up00

17 Monument, Animas, 88020

5 Beds 4 Baths | $267,950 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1987

OUTSIDE: Located on 2.5 acres in a rural and tranquil farming community, this custom-built home features beautiful mountain views. Two-story, 3600 sq ft brick home with guttered metal roof, reinforced concrete foundation, several mature trees, heat pump/AC scaled for home, thermopane windows, attached 2-car carport/breezeway, fenced garden, large metal workshop with 15-ft sliding doors and attached tractor carport, solar well and wellhouse with 5000 gallons of water storage, septic, buried electric, owner-built child gym and swings. INSIDE: Oak cabinets throughout, large laundry/pantry, kitchen with breakfast bar, bedroom ensuite + 2.5 additional baths, nursery/sewing rm, 4 additional bedrroms, large family room/den with huge wood-buring stove, huge amounts of storage throughout. This solidly-built home craves a large family, or a place for the family and grandma and grandpa. Ten miles to Animas, NM with medical, gas, groceries, and building supplies.

For open house information, contact Harry Ridgway, Hacienda Realty at 575-388-1921

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-38480)

Rodeo News Beat

Rodeo News Beat

Rodeo, NM
ABOUT

With Rodeo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

