Willow Creek-curious? These homes are on the market

(Willow Creek, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Willow Creek than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

38 Clark Drive, Three Forks, 59752 3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This Single Family home's location provides a rural feeling and breathtaking, surrounding mountain views. Just a 35 minute drive from downtown Bozeman the neighborhood past Three Forks off of I-90, the area is very private and secluded, features large size lots and your horses are welcome here. On over 3 acres this home features an open-concept living space with vast garage and heated shop with a bathroom plus lots of storage. The functional layout of this home and large windows allow great sunshine to flow throughout the home. The ample sized master bedroom features a walk-in closet, unrestricted views of the mountains and sunset, a bathroom including his and her sinks, a large shower and separate soaking tub. This ranch style home features both front and back of home porches to relax in the outdoors without having to leave home. Please schedule your showing today! Call Us.

31 Blue Stem Way, Three Forks, 59752 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,385 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home to this 3-bedroom, 2 bath house in Three Forks' newest community, the Village at Elk Ridge! Single-level new-construction home boasts a bonus room above the garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms, and front-lawn underground sprinklers will complete the package. Views for days of surrounding mountain ranges, and plenty of elbow room on this 1+ acre homesite. A community park with covered pavilion, sports fields, and parking is just a stone's throw away. Mountain biking, hiking, and trail running are plentiful at nearby Copper City trailhead and Lewis & Clark caverns. Fishing and boating on the blue-ribbon Madison, Jefferson, and Gallatin are all within minutes of your new home! 10 minutes to the quaint little town of Three Forks with restaurants, grocers, and retail shopping, and 30-ish minutes to Bozeman. Close enough to get there quick, yet far enough to unwind from your day and come home relaxed. Call your realtor today for a private showing!

Tbd Morning Sky Estates Lot 39, Three Forks, 59752 4 Beds 4 Baths | $633,850 | Single Family Residence | 2,525 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New construction to be built home on 3 acre lot by Ronning Development LLC Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from your front porch or back covered patio. Home features Great room with stone fireplace, Eat in Kitchen with island and stainless appliances including fridge, dining room, upstairs game room, 4 bedrooms including Large master suite with walk in closet, separate tub/ tile shower and dual sinks. 3 car attached garage, This home includes Life proof luxury vinyl plank flooring through out home, granite countertops in kitchen & baths, Oil rubbed bronze fixtures including faucets, lighting, hardware, ceiling fans.

67 Cherokee Trail, Three Forks, 59752 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,166 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A brand new 3 bed 2 bath with triple garage on a full unfinished basement! If you are in search of some space and want a good quality home at an affordable price check this Westside Trails home out! Finishes will include granite/quartz countertops and buyer can pick some finishes if under contract in time. Finishes such as flooring, paint and siding color, lighting and plumbing fixtures can be picked through the builder's suppliers. Get in early to make this one your own with your own personal touches. Westside Trails is an easy 30 minutes drive down I-90 to Bozeman. Butte, Helena and Ennis are all less than an hour away. Canyon Ferry lake is only 30 minutes. Headwaters of the Missouri where the Jefferson, Gallatin, Madison join forces, just 10 minutes away. Three Forks and several legendary restaurants are nearby. Call today! Supplies are limited!

