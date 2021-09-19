Check out these Emington homes on the market

(Emington, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Emington. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

206 East Seminole Street, Dwight, 60420 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Looking to downsize? Searching for an affordable starter home? This is it! This 1080 square foot, 2 bedroom, open concept, is waiting for it's new owner to call it home. Built in 2009, you'll enjoy all of the updated and mechanically sound features. Laminate wood floors throughout kitchen and living room, crown molding, white trim and doors, and a centrally located wood burning stove are just a few of those features. Just wait until you see the large bedrooms, each with double closets! Good sized lot with storage shed. Close proximity to interstate and high speed rail. Call to set up your showing before this one is gone! MOTIVATED SELLER!

1564 East 3800 North Road, Cabery, 60919 4 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 3 bath country home on 2+/- Acres, Over-sized 2 car attached garage, detached 2 car garage and outbuilding.The main level offers the large kitchen with new appliances, beautiful cabinets and a prep/pantry area, the laundry and full bath are adjacent to the kitchen, the first level also offers the separate dining room, foyer and large living room with hardwood floors. The second level provides the master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath, 3 other nice size bedrooms and the third full bath. This property also boast two garages and a nice size outbuilding/shop and large yard for you to start your garden. Great location on blacktop road and Tri-point School District. Set up your viewing today!

576 South 19000W Road, Reddick, 60961 3 Beds 1 Bath | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in None

Need Outbuildings, a well & 20 Acres? Long drive leads to this versatile property! 120x48 metal Machine Shed with 3 doors & concrete floor. 57x30 metal Quonset Building with 2 doors & dirt/gravel floor. 5 car garage like building with 4 door slots & dirt floor. Block Hog House has plenty of other space- ready for your ideas! 5 concrete round pads. Nice country location between I57 & I55 expressways. 12mins to Dwight, Il. & 25 mins to Kankakee, Il.. Ideal property for RV, car or truck storage; small business; or someone who needs lots of outbuildings. Located in the middle of tillable fields with freight train tracks on south side.

19663 North 3000 East Road, Cullom, 60929 4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,864 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Welcome to the country! Very nice ranch home offering 1,864 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car attached garage, nice size 30'x36' machine shed with 12'x29' attached carport all on 1.66 acres. Great layout as you enter the large living room that leads to the combined kitchen-dining room area that open to the deck overlooking the beautiful yard and area for a garden. Just off the kitchen is the master bedroom with huge walk in closet and French doors that open to the deck. Just off the kitchen is the stairs to the finished partial basement with wet bar and space for a pool table or recreation/family room. The hallway leads you to the other nice size bedroom, half bath and separate laundry room and door to the attached garage. Numerous updates in recent years, windows, electrical, siding, roof, kitchen, the added master bedroom and master closet and updated baths. Great schools with bus service. All appliance stay. This home is located in Livingston County, half way between Saunemin and Cullom just north of Route 116. Make an appointment to see this very nice country home.

