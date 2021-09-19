Top homes for sale in Metaline Falls

(Metaline Falls, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Metaline Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

461 Beaver Creek Lane, Metaline Falls, 99153 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Located just outside the scenic town of Metaline you will find this incredible 2.2 acre property, 2 bed/2 bath with a bonus room, a seasonal stream, great garden area with raised beds and fenced yard. There are a variety of trees & wildlife, a newer metal roof, updates throughout the home and an incredible deck to soak in mountain views. Full RV hookups, insulated shed with power and a 2 car garage. Close to Pee Wee Falls, Crawford State Park and Gardner Caves. Beaver Creek runs through the backside of the property.

716 Clark Creek, Metaline Falls, 99153 5 Beds 2 Baths | $329,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Sullivan Lake area Home w/ Lake Views ! End of the road setting for this Daylight Basement Home, 5 bd 2 bath, Country Kitchen w/ oak cabs that flows into open Living rm dining rm combo w/wood stove. Master Suite 30x14 w/lake view, laundry rm w folding table. 2 car att-garage, pantry, Spring feed gravity water system. Backs up to NFS land, 14.74 acres wooded w/ meadow , Pristine Sullivan lake access close by for swimming ,boating & fishing, Tjis can be yrly living or your private get away spot !

1136 Lehigh Hill, Metaline Falls, 99153 4 Beds 0 Bath | $349,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,532 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own two homes! Bring the entire family to Metaline Falls where the daily & seasonal beauty will take your breath away! Nestled just outside this scenic town you will find this incredible 6.38 acre gem showcasing inspiring mountain views, a seasonal stream, great garden area and fenced horse/animal friendly setting. There is a variety of trees & wildlife, newer metal roof, updated flooring, lighting & paint, spacious kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, daylight basement PUD water & an incredible deck to soak in spectacular mountain views! Additional cottage is so adorable & newly finished! A perfect space for family & friends or a nice rental! This is a must see!

