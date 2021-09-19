CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metaline Falls, WA

Top homes for sale in Metaline Falls

Metaline Falls Dispatch
Metaline Falls Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Metaline Falls, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Metaline Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXBQO_0c10HuR700

461 Beaver Creek Lane, Metaline Falls, 99153

2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Located just outside the scenic town of Metaline you will find this incredible 2.2 acre property, 2 bed/2 bath with a bonus room, a seasonal stream, great garden area with raised beds and fenced yard. There are a variety of trees & wildlife, a newer metal roof, updates throughout the home and an incredible deck to soak in mountain views. Full RV hookups, insulated shed with power and a 2 car garage. Close to Pee Wee Falls, Crawford State Park and Gardner Caves. Beaver Creek runs through the backside of the property.

For open house information, contact Pollianna Dickinson-Jones, EXIT Real Estate Professionals at 509-535-8400

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202119953)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqSEj_0c10HuR700

716 Clark Creek, Metaline Falls, 99153

5 Beds 2 Baths | $329,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Sullivan Lake area Home w/ Lake Views ! End of the road setting for this Daylight Basement Home, 5 bd 2 bath, Country Kitchen w/ oak cabs that flows into open Living rm dining rm combo w/wood stove. Master Suite 30x14 w/lake view, laundry rm w folding table. 2 car att-garage, pantry, Spring feed gravity water system. Backs up to NFS land, 14.74 acres wooded w/ meadow , Pristine Sullivan lake access close by for swimming ,boating & fishing, Tjis can be yrly living or your private get away spot !

For open house information, contact Gary Grant, C-21 Kelly Davis, Inc. at 509-684-2121

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202116778)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYHni_0c10HuR700

1136 Lehigh Hill, Metaline Falls, 99153

4 Beds 0 Bath | $349,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,532 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own two homes! Bring the entire family to Metaline Falls where the daily & seasonal beauty will take your breath away! Nestled just outside this scenic town you will find this incredible 6.38 acre gem showcasing inspiring mountain views, a seasonal stream, great garden area and fenced horse/animal friendly setting. There is a variety of trees & wildlife, newer metal roof, updated flooring, lighting & paint, spacious kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, daylight basement PUD water & an incredible deck to soak in spectacular mountain views! Additional cottage is so adorable & newly finished! A perfect space for family & friends or a nice rental! This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Angela Newcomb, EXIT Real Estate Professionals at 509-535-8400

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202118800)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Metaline, WA
City
Metaline Falls, WA
City
Home, WA
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity#Water Systems#Art#Wa#Home W Lake Views#Country Kitchen W Oak#Nfs#Kelly Davis Inc#Family Friends
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Metaline Falls Dispatch

Metaline Falls Dispatch

Metaline Falls, WA
41
Followers
202
Post
556
Views
ABOUT

With Metaline Falls Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy