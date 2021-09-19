Take a look at these homes on the market in Palmdale

(Palmdale, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Palmdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1159 Daniels Rd Se, Moore Haven, 33471 1 Bed 1 Bath | $57,750 | Manufactured Home | 413 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Talk about a fisherman's village paradise nestled under Lake Okeechobee and and the Caloosahatchee River, Sportsman's Village is a 55+ community located in Moore Haven boasting well maintained grounds, clubhouse, tool house, pool house, storage available for your boat, and is pet friendly. So close to the Caloosahatchee river you can walk or take your boat! This park model is a fantastic opportunity priced to sell. Park model is under a detached carport 38ft long 14 ft wide, an additional family room, an extra 310 sq ft directly adjacent to park model can house family dinners, comes with a kitchen, extra fridge and gas range. Immaculate and move in ready on the inside, this 1/1 and perfectly situated to the left just as you enter the park. Don't delay, schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Linda Maldonado, Dyess Real Estate at 863-983-6663

1774 Williams Rd, Moore Haven, 33471 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Manufactured Home | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Nice property in the River Oaks Community of Moore Haven, Fl. known as Ortona. Property consists of 2 lots which could be split and are zoned commercial. Property is on a direct canal with access to the Caloosahatchee River and Okeechoobee Waterway with a 30 foot dock which could be expanded. Golf Cart friendly community with plenty of privacy. Community has privately run (open seasonably) Restaurant/Bar on the main road coming into the community. Great opportunity for someone who would like to get away from it all.

For open house information, contact Al Schoellermann, RE/MAX Gulf Coast Living at 239-693-1959

1339 Old Lakeport Rd, Moore Haven, 33471 1 Bed 1 Bath | $35,000 | Manufactured Home | 420 Square Feet | Built in 1978

FISHEATING BAY VILLAGES * POOL . CLUBHOUSE . COMMUNITY BOAT RAMP . LAUNDRY . THIS RV is Clean and Ready for YOU . 1Bed/1Bath will accommodate a couple * Florida Room Addition * Covered CarPort * Fisheating Bay is perfectly located on the Rim Canal that takes you to Lakeport Lock and on out to Lake Okeechobee. . FEES $273 P/QTR. + WATER

For open house information, contact Jeri Wilson, Beck Real Estate at 863-342-4183

215 Pinecrest Ave Nw, Moore Haven, 33471 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,999 | Manufactured Home | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Sweetest deal around!! Great for a starter home or investment opportunity. 2bedroom 1 bath Mobile home with an attached den that could be used as room or open living space. Washer/Dryer hook up in the shed. Own your own space/land, on sewer and water. Call to schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Linda Maldonado, Dyess Real Estate at 863-983-6663