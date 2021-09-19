House hunt Mayfield: See what’s on the market now

(Mayfield, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mayfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

823 W Harvey Ave, Wellington, 67152 2 Beds 1 Bath | $0 | Single Family Residence | 1,077 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Property sold via Online only auction ending at 6 pm Thurs. September 30th. ONLINE AUCTION: 823 W. HARVEY – WELLINGTON, KS DATE: AUCTION WILL BEGIN CLOSING AT 6 PM ON THURS. SEPTEMBER 30TH ADDRESS: 823 W Harvey – Wellington, KS LEGAL: FULTZ & MILLARDS ADD, S15, T32, R01W, BLOCK 9, Lot 7 • 2 BR/1 BA • 1,044 Sq. Ft • Built in 1910 • Lot Size – 7,001 sq.ft. • Central Heat & Air(unknown working condition) • 24’ x 24’ Detached Garage with garage door opener • 2020 Taxes: $979.04 This is a nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. It has a great open layout, located on a corner lot, and is within walking distance to the public pool and golf course. There is a built-in wood burning fireplace and CH/A. The kitchen is open to the living room with a separate laundry room. It has a fenced yard, detached garage, vinyl siding and heritage shingles. Give us a call and come take a look. This could be the deal you’ve been waiting for. TERMS AND CONDITIONS: BUYER'S PREMIUM: There will be a 10% Buyer's Premium added to the final bid. The buyer's premium, together with the final bid amount, will constitute the total purchase price. EARNEST DEPOSIT: 10% Earnest deposit due immediately from successful bidder in the form of personal or business check, cashier's check, or wire transfer. POSSESSION: At closing TAXES: Seller pays 2020 taxes and prior years; 2021 taxes prorated to date of closing TITLE/ESCROW FEES: Owner's Title Policy and escrow closing fees shall be shared equally between Seller and Buyer. Any lender required costs shall be the Buyer's expense. Preliminary title commitment has been prepared by Pfalzgraf & Dierking Title. Escrow closing will be handled through Pfalzgraf & Dierking Title. CONDITION OF PROPERTY: Being sold "AS IS, WHERE IS", and without any contingencies including financing, inspections, etc., and is accepted by the buyer without any expressed or implied warranties or representation from the seller or his own due diligence prior to bidding on property. It is the sole responsibility of the prospective purchaser to conduct his or her independent inspections, investigations, inquiries, and due diligence concerning the property prior to the auction end. Information given is from sources deemed reliable but not guaranteed by the seller or the Auctioneer. CLOSING: Closing on or before October 30, 2021 (or as soon thereafter as closing documents are available). The balance of the purchase price is due IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. CONFIRMATION: Property is being sold subject to Court Approval

1305 E Harvey Ave, Wellington, 67152 2 Beds 1 Bath | $63,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is move in ready! The home has newer roof, siding, windows and front door. There is newer flooring and sheetrock in the bathroom and newer cabinets and flooring in the kitchen. There is also a small deck in the back yard for relaxing and a storage shed. If you add in the carport, you have a full package deal for a nice price! Call today for a private showing!

405 Circle Dr, Wellington, 67152 3 Beds 3 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,274 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath brick home is beautifully updated and maintained! It has newer flooring throughout, newer remodeled bathrooms with high end finishes. The kitchen rocks the mid century look with sleek granite countertops and glass backsplash. The home has ample space and storage throughout and everything is on one level! The oversized 2 car garage is a dream come true! The back yard has a beautiful new wooden fence and a covered patio to sit and enjoy the nice fall evenings. There is also a newer storage shed. All in all, this is a property that you don't want to miss out on! It will sell very quickly!!! Call today for your private showing!

617 N Jefferson Ave, Wellington, 67152 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This charming 2 bedroom bungalow is quite a find! It has newer exterior paint, windows, flooring and updated bathroom & kitchen! The kitchen is so very quaint and unique! Outside, there is a wonderful front porch for those cool summer evenings! The back yard has a wooden privacy fence with a large deck. The one car garage is oversized for great storage! This house is one you must see to appreciate! Priced to sell very quickly!!!

