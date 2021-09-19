On the hunt for a home in Soda Springs? These houses are on the market

(Soda Springs, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Soda Springs. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

14726 Skislope Way, Truckee, 96161 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,622 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Tahoe Donner Home. Offering spectacular views of the Martis Valley and surrounding Mtn. Peaks. Home will feature large great room, 2 master suites, 2 laundry rooms, a bunk room along with 2 other bedrooms, a game room with wet bar and more. Located on a sunny down sloping lot with a flat driveway. Some photos are a rendering, yard will not be landscaped. Staged photo's of similar model.

11910 Coburn Drive, Truckee, 96161 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,622 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Outstanding design by Faulkner Architects and award-winning interiors by Antonio Martins come together in this truly one-of-a-kind modern yet rustic mountain home. Thoughtful open living and outdoor spaces combine with unique private retreats to create a sophisticated, comfortable home. Set on a beautifully landscaped lot with panoramic mountain views of the Carson Range and backing to 115 acres of forest, this home is easily Gray’s Crossing’s finest. The separate contents package makes this a turn-key opportunity with luxury appointments. Please see below for a detailed overview of the homes features as well as the contents package. Home Overview-Unique among Gray’s Crossing properties with a premium secluded location in “The Bluffs”.-Unparalleled execution of architecture, design, comfort, and functionality.-Award-winning interior by Antonio Martins, featured on HGTV and published in “California Home & Design” magazine.-Faulkner architecture — unique combination of contemporary mountain modern and rustic styles.-Designed in collaboration with owners, not a spec house.-More than 3600 square feet on multiple levels — expansive open-plan living spaces and secluded retreats.-Finest lot in Gray’s Crossing — expansive mountain views, backed by 115 acres of open space, extraordinary privacy and quiet, no road noise.-Vaulted ceilings, skylights, exposed beams, reclaimed Pennsylvania barnwood floors, vintage wood and steel accents, poured and dyed concrete floors, generous use of Carrera marble.-4 large bedrooms with en suite bathrooms — bonus 5th “bunk style” bedroom with three custom built-in beds.-Outdoor entertainment including deck with mountain views for al fresco dining and screened porch equipped for year-round use — opening to patio featuring built-in seating areas, gas firepit, and 7-person hot tub with forest views.-Downstairs guest master suite with private bath allows for single level living. Thoughtful conveniences-Custom handmade window coverings in all rooms — blackout coverings in bedrooms.-Custom lighting fixtures designed specifically for home — dimmers on all switches for ambiance.-Multi-zone hydronic heating with Nest thermostats for remote access from your phone.-Integrated high-end audio-visual systems with multi-zone, indoor-outdoor sound and indoor-outdoor enterprise grade Wi-Fi.-Locking AV access center in garage.-Home security system.-Nest outdoor security cameras.-Generous use of custom built-in desks, shelving, bookcases, cabinetry, beds, benches, and closet drawers.-Recently repainted interior — every surface in house repainted down to the closet drawers and garage ceiling.-Multiple rooms with high-end custom wallpaper hung by artisan from Bay Area.-Custom tile work in bathrooms and laundry room.-Premium wool carpeting in upstairs bedrooms.-Ample storage throughout home.-Whisper quiet Panasonic fans in each of the home’s five bathrooms.-Available list of service providers with years of experience on property — contractor/repairs, AV systems, landscaping, and more. Fabulous location -Gray’s Crossing amenities — included access to private fitness center, pool, and restaurant and optional membership to Golf Club at Gray’s Crossing with Peter Jacobsen/Jim Hardy designed championship golf course.-Conveniently located — short drives to charming downtown Truckee, NorthStar and Squaw Valley ski resorts, Donner Lake, and Lake Tahoe. Features By Room Great Room-Gas fireplace with custom steel plate framing.-Handcrafted stacked log wall.-Built-in, custom entertainment cabinetry (in same style as custom side tables and 12-person dining table in optional contents package).-Integrated speakers in-wall speakers for 5-channel sound.-Adjustable directional lighting on multiple switches for ambiance and illumination of artwork.-Wi-Fi enabled switch for deck lights can be controlled from your phone for additional security while away. Kitchen/Pantry-Bonus room — spacious pantry with built in drawers, shelving, and office desk.-Oversized island featuring impressive single-slab Carrera marble and “bar style” dining for 4 additional guests.-Dual sinks — integrated soap dispensers, garbage disposals, removable spray nozzles, filtered hot and cold water taps.-Sub-Zero refrigerator.-Wolf dual fuel range.-Built-in Viking microwave.-Built-in wine refrigerator.-KitchenAid ultra-quiet dishwasher.-Built-in dual trash receptacles.-Vast counter space.-Abundant storage in uniquely functional under-counter drawers, including corner units with rotating trays to maximize use of space.-Built-in under-counter spice rack.-Built-in specialty drawers for bakeware.-Glass-front cabinets with additional decorative shelving.-Built-in decorative book case. Screened Porch-Dual commercial-grade overhead gas heaters for year-round use.-Custom steel sliding doors — open to create fully integrated indoor-outdoor space.-Built-in live-edge wood bench.-Storage closet.-Ceiling fan with light and remote control.-Integrated sound system — multiple zones cover all outdoor spaces.-Accommodates pool table (available with contents package). Back Patio-Hot Springs hot tub with remote control and stunning forest views — rustic towel hooks on side of house.-Newly upgraded gas firepit.-Built-in bench around firepit — natural rock seating blends in with forest views.-Separate seating area with custom built in wood bench (matching lounge chairs available with contents package).-Steps down to additional patio and seating area off downstairs bedroom.-Natural rock stairs to forest and 115 acres of open space — morning runs and sunset hikes. Entry/Powder Room/Mudroom-Open entryway with poured concrete floors — unique steel and floating reclaimed wood staircase to upstairs bedrooms.-Wide-plank reclaimed wood steps up to Great Room and down to Mudroom.-Second entry to house through functional Mudroom, built-in changing bench, storage shelves, railroad spike coat hooks, and spacious closet with additional shelving.-Powder room featuring live-edge wood countertop with free-standing sink and custom handmade burlap wallpaper with blue stitching and metal studs. Garage-Dual Wi-Fi connected garage door openers can be controlled from your phone.-Painted accent wall to liven up space for use as entertainment area (artwork, portable integrated speaker, and ping pong table available with content package).-Abundant “out-of-sight” storage —nook with spacious shelving up to ceiling, illuminated storage closet.-Wall-mount storage rail system.-Ceiling pully system for storage of two bikes.-Pull-up bar.-Illuminated trash room with bear-proof door off driveway. Downstairs “Antler” Guest suite-Bathroom with combo bathtub/shower.-Custom built-in “rustic” wall with reclaimed wood shelves and integrated platform for bed (California King).-Integrated dual sconces and reading lights.-Closet with built-in drawers and shelves.-Bonus “mini” closet.-Double doors to patio. Master Suite-Privacy and solitude – sunken below other upstairs bedrooms.-Panoramic mountain views through large picture windows with ingenious blackout “around the corner” curtain system.-Stunning master bathroom. -Vaulted ceiling with exposed beams.-Dual sinks.-Fully enclosed steam shower with bench and separate rain shower and handheld fixtures.-Free standing tub with mountain views.-Enclosed toilet room.-Unique items available with contents package — rolling storage unit with metal frame and chicken

10108 Corrie Court, Truckee, 96161 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,809,000 | Townhouse | 2,098 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Book on Showing Time then go direct! Overlooking the 5th green of SM golf course this like new townhome contains designer furnishings and is fully equipped for you to move in and start making mountain memories. Gracious kitchen-dinning-living great room ideal for family gatherings. Slide through the large glass doors to sunny patio equipped with firepit and built in BBQ/outdoor cooking space all graced by towering pines. Lazy mornings can be enjoyed from the main level master suite opening to patio.

19140 Glades Place, Truckee, 96160 3 Beds 3 Baths | $3,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,275 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Set among tall pines in the Mountainside community in the Northstar Resort, the steel-clad mountain retreat with its corrugated metal frame, was built using a series of repurposed shipping containers. The connected containers form a sleek shell for the custom home, which sits close by to some of the most popular ski slopes in the area. Smooth geometric form creates linear visuals, quintessential of a modern masterpiece. The Container maintains a minimalistic, yet graceful simplicity.

