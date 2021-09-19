CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hume, CA

On the hunt for a home in Hume? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Hume, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hume than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6rCm_0c10Hp1U00

46805 Orchard Drive, Miramonte, 93641

3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,585 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Your opportunity to own a secluded home up in the mountains with neighboring cities of Fresno, Clovis, Woodlake, Three Rivers a little over an hour away. Boasting incredible, open views of the surrounding mountains, and sitting on a total of 80 acres, this one is not to miss! This home features 3 bedrooms, a large office, and a spacious sitting room at the entrance. Both bathrooms have double sinks, tile floors and tile countertops. A large indoor laundry/utility room makes it convenient for extra supplies. Don't wait on this one! Call for more info!

For open house information, contact Sharon L Wong, Modern Broker, Inc. at 559-667-4711

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-212605)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OUhJK_0c10Hp1U00

46565 Dry Creek Drive, Badger, 93603

3 Beds 2 Baths | $4,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,003 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Nestled in the mountains of Central California minutes away from Sequoia National Park is Fairlea Ranch, a beautiful mid-century homestead with all the amenities for a working horse ranch with 329 picturesque acres of country including expansive mountain trails, pastures, creeks and a lake stocked with plenty of Bass and Bluegill. The main home boasts 2000 sq ft of country lifestyle with five fireplaces, and overlooks one of the two seasonal creeks, main barn, stables, a stunning swimming pool with ancient stone formations, and a detached 1372 sq ft guest house and office area. The vast infrastructure of the ranch has a variety of out buildings for immense hay storage, large and small equipment storage, and recreational vehicles. The working elements of the ranch include cattle / horse corrals, two barns with 30 horse stalls, veterinary / breeding area, sorting pens, and recreational facilities including multiple event arenas for training, roping barrels, reined cow horse, and cutting.

For open house information, contact Shawn M Cardoza, Keller Williams Realty-Tulare at 559-686-4111

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-210846)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipPHm_0c10Hp1U00

51945 Eshom Valley Drive, Badger, 93603

4 Beds 2 Baths | $852,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,924 Square Feet | Built in 1983

It's part of what makes Eshom ,Eshom and Badger Badger. The old home place has finally hit the market. Almost 20 acres of rolling hills. This property includes a 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 story home. The Community Barn which has seen and done more for the community than anyone knows the Arena and riding area. This is a must see property. Painstakingly put together not only to provide for the family but able to reach out and provide a really good time for one and all. Don't miss a opportunity to tour this property,Give me a call today

For open house information, contact Michael L Deathriage, Melson Realty, Inc. at 559-592-9939

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-208679)

