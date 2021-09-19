Top homes for sale in Farlington

(Farlington, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Farlington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

513 W Orange Street, Girard, 66743 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch in quiet neighborhood. Large rooms, fireplace, updated kitchen, covered patio and fully fenced yard. Close to park.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Leach, Keller Williams Realty of SWMO at 417-623-9900

303 E Leighton, Frontenac, 66763 4 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Spacious partially renovated home that sits on almost a full acre, IN TOWN! The fenced in back yard, covered concrete patio and 2 car garage are just a few huge attributes that can be hard to find in this price range. This home features new laminate hardwoods, attic space, tons of in-home storage, separate dining room and fireplace. The surrounding homes are all very well kept! This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Zach Collard, ReeceNichols Sunflower Realty at 620-875-4892

108 S Dittman, Frontenac, 66763 5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,014 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath home built in 2000 is ready for your family! Over 3,000 sq ft of living space. Unique addition added on in 2007 is perfect for a growing family! Also includes a 24x24 shop, 24 ft round above ground pool with deck and concrete patio, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances updated in November 2019. A must see!

For open house information, contact Barbara Koch, PRO X REALTY at 620-249-5767

618 S Osage, Girard, 66743 3 Beds 1 Bath | $24,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Great investment opportunity, consistent income! 3 BD/1BA with large living areas. Sits on large corner lot close to parks. Currently VACANT, but has rented for $400 recently. Ready for your TLC! Reasonable offers welcomed!

For open house information, contact Teresa Wallen, PRO X REALTY at 620-249-5767