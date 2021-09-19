CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farlington, KS

Top homes for sale in Farlington

Farlington Daily
Farlington Daily
 4 days ago

(Farlington, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Farlington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yduxv_0c10HnVG00

513 W Orange Street, Girard, 66743

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch in quiet neighborhood. Large rooms, fireplace, updated kitchen, covered patio and fully fenced yard. Close to park.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Leach, Keller Williams Realty of SWMO at 417-623-9900

Copyright © 2021 Pittsburg Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBORKS-1210605)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABGOo_0c10HnVG00

303 E Leighton, Frontenac, 66763

4 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Spacious partially renovated home that sits on almost a full acre, IN TOWN! The fenced in back yard, covered concrete patio and 2 car garage are just a few huge attributes that can be hard to find in this price range. This home features new laminate hardwoods, attic space, tons of in-home storage, separate dining room and fireplace. The surrounding homes are all very well kept! This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Zach Collard, ReeceNichols Sunflower Realty at 620-875-4892

Copyright © 2021 Pittsburg Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBORKS-1210535)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPnF3_0c10HnVG00

108 S Dittman, Frontenac, 66763

5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,014 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath home built in 2000 is ready for your family! Over 3,000 sq ft of living space. Unique addition added on in 2007 is perfect for a growing family! Also includes a 24x24 shop, 24 ft round above ground pool with deck and concrete patio, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances updated in November 2019. A must see!

For open house information, contact Barbara Koch, PRO X REALTY at 620-249-5767

Copyright © 2021 Pittsburg Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBORKS-1210586)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POR8v_0c10HnVG00

618 S Osage, Girard, 66743

3 Beds 1 Bath | $24,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Great investment opportunity, consistent income! 3 BD/1BA with large living areas. Sits on large corner lot close to parks. Currently VACANT, but has rented for $400 recently. Ready for your TLC! Reasonable offers welcomed!

For open house information, contact Teresa Wallen, PRO X REALTY at 620-249-5767

Copyright © 2021 Pittsburg Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBORKS-119819)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farlington, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Vacant
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Farlington Daily

Farlington Daily

Farlington, KS
8
Followers
245
Post
518
Views
ABOUT

With Farlington Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy