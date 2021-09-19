Elk City-curious? These homes are on the market

(Elk City, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elk City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

125 Black Diamond Lane, Dixie, 83525 5 Beds 6 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Black Diamond Lodge 7.49 Ac. Adj to public land. 5 buildings; 1 bedroom, 1 bath cabin w/kitchenette. 4 unit building each has attached bathroom, 2 have kitchenettes. 1 Cabin w/1/2 bath & full kitchen. 30x36 Shop. 12x16 outbuilding, used as a hot tub room. Outdoor paradise; hunt, fish, hike, ride horses. UTV/snowmobile to Salmon River or Gospel Hump Lakes. Sleeps 15 Bring your friends & family or turn it back into working lodge(Air B&B?) 4 units built 1997,others remodeled 1997,original building year unknown

For open house information, contact Madison Pecarovich, Central Idaho Properties at 208-983-5263

1850 Sweeney Hill Road, Elk City, 83525 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,574 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Borders BLM land. Home, shop & acreage! Beautiful 9.98 acres with trees and a stream running through it. 65 gpm well. 3 bedrooms, bonus room, 2 bathrooms, large utility room, open floor plan, 2795 sq. ft. home. 32x40 shop with concrete, electricity and two large and one man door. 2 Sheds, one is wood shed.

For open house information, contact Rawanda Goehring, Central Idaho Properties at 208-983-5263