Check out these homes for sale in Glendale now

(Glendale, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glendale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4350 Meadow Ranch Dr, Duck Creek Village, 84762 2 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Rare find on Cedar Mountain in Meadow View Heights subdivision. Should we start with the spectacular view of the plateau or the condition of the cabin or? It has been remodeled from the new roof (2019) to the polished basement floors which house an incredible game room, man cave (or she room), work out room, and workshop. The current footprint list the cabin as 2 bedrooms plus loft, however, it could easily be a 5 bedroom cabin. Features include 1.75 renovated bathrooms (custom tile work by Will Cooke Masonry), and granite throughout the main floor (bathroom and kitchen). The kitchen has been converted to propane appliances. The chalet style living room offers custom stonework as well. Four oversized windows which overlook a custom trex deck provide breathtaking sunrise and sunset views (no neighbor obstruct or spoil the views). Custom stonework is also in the mancave/game room". Oh, almost failed to mention the two garages 8'x32' and 12'x20'. Custom woodwork is throughout the cabin. Too much to list. Schedule your tour today. This listing will not last. All dimensions in this listing are estimates of the seller. Buyer to verify all information provided.

1120 &1130 W Doe Trail, Duck Creek Village, 84762 2 Beds 1 Bath | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1997

The ultimate in design, this mountain home offers a floorplan that feels large and spacious, with vaulted ceilings and an open-concept great room layout. The mountain ambiance is enhanced with wood-lined ceilings and hardwood flooring, as well as a dramatic, wood-burning stove that easily warms the whole cabin. There is also a wall propane heater with a thermostat for chilly evenings. Two large bedrooms and a spacious full bath provide comfort for guests. This oversized home site features two heavily-forested lots totaling 1.52 acres. An attached, two-story garage has two wide doors that open for drive-though convenience. The loft area of the garage is easily accessible with a staircase. So much room! Below the main living area is a second garage the owner currently uses as a large workshop. That area also features a large storeroom for pantry and other supplies. One of the highlights of the property is the new greenhouse! This home is truly set up for long-term, sustainable living! A circular drive and lots of flat parking space are situated among a very lush forest of pines and Aspens. Power and city water are at the street. So much more! Call today for a tour!

830 E Bonanza Rd, Duck Creek Village, 84762 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,361 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Located close the Village in Color Country this approx 5400 sq ft 5 bedroom 4.5 bath is the ultimate mountain home. Hand selected from Beaver mountain the cabin is abundant with bold 12"-24" hand hewn beams that are absolutely gorgeous. The open living room has the most impressive floor to ceiling windows that bring the beauty of the forest right inside to enjoy. Wood burning rock fireplace adds more ambiance to the already lovely setting. Entry through the stunning front door, this spacious floor plan opens to a divine kitchen with upscale appliances and granite countertops. Directly off the the kitchen is a most unique dining room with vaulted turret ceilings and an enormous dining room set. Main floor master retreat with office, bedroom with rock fireplace, sliding glass doors to deck and lovely bathroom with soaking tub. Entire upstairs is guest bedroom and bath. Lower level has large family room with rock fireplace, workout room ,laundry-storage room, mechanical room with water based floor heating the entire cabin, 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Great decks, asphalt driveway and big fire pit area. Lot is beautifully treed making for a true vacation in your mountain lodge.

505 E Whispering Pines Dr, Duck Creek Village, 84762 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,474 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This lovely real log home is nestled among the trees in Meadow View Estates on .45 acre lot. The 3 story home has a lovely main floor featuring beautiful logs, high vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Open living, dining and kitchen area with tile floor in kitchen and door opening to the back yard. Large master bedroom is also on the main floor with a separate full bath. Wood staircase leads up to an awesome loft that serves as a cozy family, TV room for the whole family to enjoy. The lower level includes 2 light filled guest bedrooms and another full bath. There's a laundry/mechanical room with propane furnace and also an entry into 110 sq ft toy garage which makes an easy entry into the cabin. 2 covered decks, upper and lower levels cover the length of the cabin and offers fantastic forest views from high above the road. The driveway entryway is shared with the neighboring cabin. Vacation rentals allowed in the subdivision and it's location is close to the Village. Furniture to be negotiated on separate bill of sale.

