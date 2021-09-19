CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiting, KS

Whiting-curious? These homes are on the market

 4 days ago

(Whiting, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Whiting than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTGks_0c10Hkr500

203 W First St, Holton, 66436

2 Beds 1 Bath | $206,900 | Duplex | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Tired of shoveling snow? Mowing grass? Tired of an old house? Ready for brand new? Welcome to Parkview Estates in the Oak Brook Subdivision and let the HOA provide these services! Kitchen appliances are included. Holton's only "at the market" Senior Living (age 55 and up) subdivision. Located close to downtown, sports fields, walking track and dog park.

For open house information, contact Roger Hower, Kellerman Real Estate at 785-364-2000

Copyright © 2021 Sunflower Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAARKS-210461)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThcZ1_0c10Hkr500

4273 222Nd Rd, Effingham, 66023

5 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | 1,746 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Amazing country living; Check out this beautiful historic farmstead nestled on 12.50 acres in Atchison County Kansas. Property includes original home and barn as well as many additional outbuildings, pond, creek and wildlife galore! The home has been updated with central heat and air and a 50 gallon electric hot water heater. This solid home is ready for your interior upgrades and flair and has plenty of space with a total of 5 bedrooms! Picture yourself on the deep front porch enjoying the early mornings, or entertaining on the deck and beautiful natural landscape you will be surrounded by. These gems don't list often, and this one won't last!

For open house information, contact Sasha Haehn, NextHome Professionals at 785-969-3447,7852748211

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187847)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaup6_0c10Hkr500

1555 2Nd Avenue E, Horton, 66439

3 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Well maintained spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home perfect for any life style with all main level living on private drive. This home sits on a very large lush lot that is just short of a full acre. Inside you will fall in love with the original hardwood flooring & new tile. The living room and formal dining room hold an amazing brick two sided fireplace great for heat & seasonal decorating. The house also has an eye appealing sun room perfect for entertaining. Storage is not an issue with the attached 2 car garage and the open basement with unlimited potential for future use. You'll enjoy the grade school across the street, and the short walk less than 2 blocks to the lake. Come take a look at this beautiful home before its gone tomorrow.

For open house information, contact Jess Norris, Gateway Real Estate & Auction at 913-367-3116

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2337919)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqAHQ_0c10Hkr500

202 Pennsylvania Ave, Holton, 66436

5 Beds 3 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,568 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Massive updates to this over 2500 finished square foot home near downtown Holton. Located on bricklined streets, this 2 story has a new walkout basement finished with rec space, 2 add'l bedrooms, full bath. Main floor offers open stairwells with elements of hardwoods past, walk in pantry, adorable bright kitchen, separate laundry space with large living areas. Bedrooms are nice sized, bathrooms have been updated, updated mechanicals, some windows, patio additions, even a turf playground area for the kids and if that's not enough, the oversized garage space with built in shop with shelving and more. This corner lot has incredible street appeal with stone accents, upgraded deck then walk in for large living opportunities.

For open house information, contact Sara Fox, Coldwell Banker American Home at 785-267-2700

Copyright © 2021 Sunflower Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAARKS-220404)

Whiting, KS
