On the hunt for a home in Index? These houses are on the market

(Index, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Index. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

52932 S Riverside Dr, Gold Bar, 98251 0 Bed 0 Bath | $190,000 | Cabin | 320 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Get away from it all! Mt Index Riversites is a great weekend getaway anytime of year, or permanent residents! 3 adjacent lots sold together! Shared well, solar panels, 2 bedroom septic design pending approval. Located in a gated community close to popular outdoor activities, easy river access, Eagle Falls Trail Head next door takes you along the south side of Skykomish River. Summer offers rafting, fishing, kayaking, hiking, etc. Winter offers skiing, snowmobiling and more. Enjoy one of the community beaches. Bring your tent or trailer and enjoy the peace and serenity of the Great Northwest! Three tax parcels included in sale are 00526100514500, 00526100514600, and 00526100514700.

Anton Stetner, Keller Williams - Marysville at 360-653-1884

41324 Nelson Place, Gold Bar, 98251 3 Beds 5 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home to this brand new 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home on nearly 1/3 of an acre! This home boasts a lovely open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the living room, island in the kitchen and plenty of counter space. Nice size master bedroom with walk in closet, double sink vanity in the large master bathroom. The large backyard is great for entertaining. Enjoy the beautiful views in this quiet and private location, situated near the end of a cul-de-sac.

Anton Stetner, Keller Williams - Marysville at 360-653-1884

41128 Upper Creek Rd, Gold Bar, 98251 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,121 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Here is your opportunity to own a little slice of PNW heaven on charming riverfront! Behind a secure gate you'll find this open-concept single-level home w/soaring ceilings, updated open-concept kitchen w/ island, dining space w/slider to quaint backyard space, and open living room. Updated main bath, 2 well-appointed bedrooms & large master w/ensuite round out this efficient floor plan. Down a windy path, you will find a large garden w/berries, corn stalks, vegetables & more overlooking the river. In-ground firepit for those cozy nights making s'mores & camp-style BBQ for ultimate entertaining. Bald eagles have been known to frequent the river when the salmon are jumping - Pacific Northwest living at its finest! Don't miss this charmer!

Rachael Novak, Keller Williams - Everett at 425-212-2007