Sharon, KS

House hunt Sharon: See what’s on the market now

 4 days ago

(Sharon, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sharon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cCSR_0c10Hi5d00

301 N Logan St, Attica, 67009

2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Great Location, Large corner Lot! Well cared for 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home sits on just under a ½ acre. Large Bedrooms, Great Kitchen with lots of cabinets. Fenced backyard. 24x26 shop. Great Old home, Needs some TLC. Just minutes from pool & schools. Enjoy small town living at it's Best in Attica!

For open house information, contact Jamey Blubaugh, Nikkel and Associates at 316-425-1880

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-595581)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3poMi1_0c10Hi5d00

301 N Orchard St, Medicine Lodge, 67104

3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Newer remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bath home with full unfinished basement providing lots of storage - All kitchen appliances to remain and transfer to buyer at closing. Boasts a large dining room, wood laminate flooring throughout kitchen, Dining 2 bedrooms and hallways - covered carport & covered patio This is a great affordable home on a corner.

For open house information, contact Jeff Theis, Theis Realty at 316-519-3700

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKMLSKS-594274)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoqhP_0c10Hi5d00

112 West 2Nd, Medicine Lodge, 67104

2 Beds 2 Baths | $35,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1927

In an area where rental properties are full and in high demand, and B&B's are more popular than motels, here is a house with great bones that could use a little fixing up. This home is in a nice neighborhood, just a short walk from downtown. There are two bedrooms and another room that was used as an additional bedroom and also one full bathroom. The basement is unfinished but has concrete floor and walls, and a bathroom with shower and toilet. There is an attached one car garage and and huge back yard as well. The home has central heat and air but the air condtioner could need charged. If you're handy, come give this one a look. Right now, it's probably one of the most affordable homes in Medicine Lodge with possibilities!

For open house information, contact Jed Hill Great Western Auction and Realty, LLC

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11017135)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmiIe_0c10Hi5d00

514 N. Walnut, Medicine Lodge, 67104

3 Beds 3 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,005 Square Feet | Built in 1935

If you're looking for an affordable 3BR/3Bathroom home then you'll love this move-in ready property. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the Main floor, a floor plan that is hard to find in this market. Enjoy the large sun room with built in hot-tub and wet bar that is located right off the master bedroom. The spacious living room boasts a gas fireplace as well as a huge picture window that looks out over the front yard. The Kitchen is modern and has a dining area right off of it. The basement has an additional family room and another full bathroom. The spacious laundry room is also located down there, as well as a safe room/storm shelter. Exterior features of the home include a large and groomed yard with beautiful landscaping and it's own private water well and sprinkler system. A garage/shed is out back and there is a nice car port and a shared driveway. This well built home has central heat and air, a soft water system and has has been taken excellent care of throughout it's life. Folks, if you're looking for a home that is move-in ready, then call on this one now.

For open house information, contact Jed Hill Great Western Auction and Realty, LLC

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11023192)

ABOUT

With Sharon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

