Check out these homes for sale in Delmita now

Delmita, TX

Delmita Daily
 4 days ago

(Delmita, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Delmita will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RzCn4_0c10HhCu00

108 Cactus, Edinburg, 78541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Mobile Home | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1994

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This Diamond in the Rough features almost TWO ACRES, right next to the Interstate. Enjoy all the appeals of COUNTRY LIVING, with the benefits, and amenities, of the city. With downtown Edinburg being just 13 minutes away, you have access to everything the city has to offer with the comforts of the Country. The home itself features a split bedroom design, with the Master on the opposite side of the guest bedroom. Enjoy the open concept design, with lots of windows providing plenty of Natural Light. The Master Bathroom features a large TUB with WHIRLPOOL JETS, and a spacious WALK-IN Closet. The house has TWO CAR PORTS, one on each side of the house. It also sports COVERED Front and Back Patios. The house also features a BRAND NEW ROOF, replaced in 2018. Your dream country home awaits!

For open house information, contact Patrick Harris, Exp Realty, Llc at 888-519-7431

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13EwdK_0c10HhCu00

916 Yale, Edinburg, 78541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This home is move-in ready! It features an open concept with a split bedroom floor plan, it consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. The backyard features a covered patio and privacy fence. The landscape is well maintained and has a sprinkler system.

For open house information, contact Juanita (Linda) Saldivar, Brick & Stone Realty at 956-212-9710

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDD7o_0c10HhCu00

1908 Summerland, Edinburg, 78541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful home built in 2021! Home was only lived in for 2 months! LIKE NEW!Located on Montecristo Rd between Jackson Rd.&Sugar Rd. (MONTECITOS II).Home features a modern split bedroom open concept living space with 3 bed/2bath with beautiful wood like tile throughout.Enter the home and find a large living area with high ceilings and panoramic window looking out to the backyard and allowing the natural light into the home.Amazing kitchen with custom cabinets, island with modern quartz countertops. Home is a split bedroom design with large master bed and master bath with gorgeous wall tile shower, vanity with quartz countertops and large walk in closet!On the other side of the home you will find the other 2 large bedrooms sharing a gorgeous bath with quartz countertops!Patio and backyard are very spacious!

For open house information, contact Daniela Perez, Alliance Real Estate Group at 956-340-4633

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWCo2_0c10HhCu00

3526 Aquamarine, Edinburg, 78541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Perfect starter home located in west Edinburg. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features high decorative ceilings throughout every room, beautiful wall stone finishes in living area, and a kitchen island that POPS! Primary bathroom has his/hers closet spaces and separate vanities. Looking for a space to relax? The primary bathroom also comes complete with a tub! The backyard is spacious and includes a pergola. This home is well kept and ready for its new owners. Call your agent and schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Nydia Garza, Re/Max Platinum at 956-668-8555

