Check out these Onslow homes on the market

(Onslow, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Onslow. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

212 Sw Garfield, Cascade, 52033 2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1948

212 GARFIELD SW - CASCADE^ Nice all brick 1 1/2 story home with detached garage on corner lot! Many updates include updated kitchen, CA, furnace, rear patio & more!

601 Sw 7Th, Cascade, 52033 4 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,502 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Check out this amazing house! 4 bedroom,4 bath home with amazing wood work - Knotty Hickory custom built cabinets and oak trim. Solid oak doors. In floor heat, large walk-in pantry. Vaulted ceilings. New deck with hot tub.

408 W Green St, Wyoming, 52362 2 Beds 2 Baths | $17,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,703 Square Feet | Built in 1872

Investment property sold in as-is condition. Was used as two apartments, one up and one down. Large .33 acre lot. Separate furnace and WH for each level and separate breaker boxes. Could be a 3 bedroom home.

