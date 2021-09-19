Check out these Onslow homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow, IA

Onslow Journal
 4 days ago

(Onslow, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Onslow. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

212 Sw Garfield, Cascade, 52033

2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1948

212 GARFIELD SW - CASCADE^ Nice all brick 1 1/2 story home with detached garage on corner lot! Many updates include updated kitchen, CA, furnace, rear patio & more!

601 Sw 7Th, Cascade, 52033

4 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,502 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Check out this amazing house! 4 bedroom,4 bath home with amazing wood work - Knotty Hickory custom built cabinets and oak trim. Solid oak doors. In floor heat, large walk-in pantry. Vaulted ceilings. New deck with hot tub.

408 W Green St, Wyoming, 52362

2 Beds 2 Baths | $17,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,703 Square Feet | Built in 1872

Investment property sold in as-is condition. Was used as two apartments, one up and one down. Large .33 acre lot. Separate furnace and WH for each level and separate breaker boxes. Could be a 3 bedroom home.

