Check out these homes on the Bliss market now

2563 Vineyard Alley, Hagerman, 83332 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,125,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,954 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This gorgeous 6 acre property is one of a kind! With 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,954 sq. ft. this home will be your very own private oasis. Property has many extras including hydronic floor heat, high efficiency water source heat pump/ central air, central vac, and is security system-monitored. Wine cellar, storage and mechanical rooms are located in the basement. The outside features a 40x30 shop, 4 bay equipment shed, chicken coop, tack shed, and garden shed. Property has IDWR water rights from Sands and Buck Eye Ditch, also live water runs through this spectacular property year round. Check out the amenities list under documents for more information.

For open house information, contact Willis Stone, 208 Real Estate, LLC - Twin Falls at 208-732-0208

6252 King Hill Canal Rd, Bliss, 83314 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Your Own Private Idaho! Architectural gem on 20 acres along the Snake River in Bliss. Featured in Outside Magazine, this home has open living space and vaulted ceilings, blending into the vast western landscape adjacent to picturesque BLM land. A perfect sanctuary for anyone seeking to opt-out of dense urban traffic. Build the home of your dreams nestled among big trees and private paths. Has private road down to more than 1,000 feet of private beaches on the Snake River. Established horse business. BTVAI

For open house information, contact Bridgette Valadao, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

480 S State St., Hagerman, 83332 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,762 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This is a prime parcel in Hagerman fronting State Sr. (main road US30) in Hagerman. Property currently consists of a 2 bed, 1 bath unit, living area and kitchen an attached unit that is one bedroom and one bath that is connected to the main unit and are easily combined into one home. There is a detached unit that is one bedroom, one bath and living area w/ kitchen. This property has many uses from a single family with a rental or use as a three rental property.

For open house information, contact Mark Bolduc, 1000 Springs Realty at 208-837-6116