Bliss, ID

Check out these homes on the Bliss market now

Bliss Dispatch
Bliss Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Bliss, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bliss will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TT96g_0c10HeYj00

2563 Vineyard Alley, Hagerman, 83332

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,125,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,954 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This gorgeous 6 acre property is one of a kind! With 4 beds, 3.5 baths and 3,954 sq. ft. this home will be your very own private oasis. Property has many extras including hydronic floor heat, high efficiency water source heat pump/ central air, central vac, and is security system-monitored. Wine cellar, storage and mechanical rooms are located in the basement. The outside features a 40x30 shop, 4 bay equipment shed, chicken coop, tack shed, and garden shed. Property has IDWR water rights from Sands and Buck Eye Ditch, also live water runs through this spectacular property year round. Check out the amenities list under documents for more information.

For open house information, contact Willis Stone, 208 Real Estate, LLC - Twin Falls at 208-732-0208

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98816728)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrbFZ_0c10HeYj00

6252 King Hill Canal Rd, Bliss, 83314

2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Your Own Private Idaho! Architectural gem on 20 acres along the Snake River in Bliss. Featured in Outside Magazine, this home has open living space and vaulted ceilings, blending into the vast western landscape adjacent to picturesque BLM land. A perfect sanctuary for anyone seeking to opt-out of dense urban traffic. Build the home of your dreams nestled among big trees and private paths. Has private road down to more than 1,000 feet of private beaches on the Snake River. Established horse business. BTVAI

For open house information, contact Bridgette Valadao, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98812324)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6cwW_0c10HeYj00

480 S State St., Hagerman, 83332

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,762 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This is a prime parcel in Hagerman fronting State Sr. (main road US30) in Hagerman. Property currently consists of a 2 bed, 1 bath unit, living area and kitchen an attached unit that is one bedroom and one bath that is connected to the main unit and are easily combined into one home. There is a detached unit that is one bedroom, one bath and living area w/ kitchen. This property has many uses from a single family with a rental or use as a three rental property.

For open house information, contact Mark Bolduc, 1000 Springs Realty at 208-837-6116

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98815081)

See more property details

With Bliss Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

