Check out these homes for sale in Grand Marais now

21806 Veteran, Grand Marais, 49839 5 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,728 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Beautiful views of both Grand Marais Bay and Lake Superior set this newly updated home apart from the rest. This house features five bedrooms, and two and a half baths, as well as an open kitchen, dining, and living room design that is sure to please. French doors open onto the deck that boasts a hot tub and a view of the bay. Local shops and beaches are all within a short walking distance. The home is positioned on the property to showcase views of both the sunrise over the bay and sunsets on Lake Superior. It is an ideal location to recharge your passion for life. New appliances, plumbing, septic, electrical wiring, roof, deck, doors, and windows make this home all the more desirable. It sits on three lots that are zoned commercial one, which makes it perfect for either a personal residence or rental investment property. This listing will not last long, so call today. Must furnishings are included.

For open house information, contact KARLA SCHOLTEN, ROSIE'S GRAND MARAIS REALTY at 906-202-9424

14278 Lake Avenue, Grand Marais, 49839 4 Beds 4 Baths | $680,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,624 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Wow check this out! This is the Breakwall Lodge located in Grand Maris on the shores of Lake Superior. Perfect for all seasons! Because of the commercial zoning this property can be used as a single family residence. What a great location! Professional kitchen equipment goes with the sale. Easily convertible to 3-5 bedrooms Currently sleeps 16-20 people with community bunking. There are bathrooms on both levels. Make this your own personal lodge or home. From the second floor you can step out on the deck and have a beautiful view of the lake. There are three half bathrooms and a shower room with 3 showers When its time to eat gather around the 16 ft. handcrafted log table. Once you visit here you'll want to own this property, so many things to do here kayaking, fishing, hunting, hiking, cross country skiing, swimming, rock hunting or simply enjoy the sunrises and sunsets. This time of yearmakes a perfect location for snowmobiling. Call to set up your appt,