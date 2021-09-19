Top homes for sale in San Simeon

(San Simeon, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in San Simeon. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2840 Main Street, Cambria, 93428 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Contact listing broker Joe Prian at 805-909-0738 or email at joeprian@remax.net to view this 2+ acres with approximately 130 feet of Santa Rosa Creek frontage. Looking for a rural property yet close to the east village of Cambria? You've found it with this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This open floor plan with wood ceilings, fireplace are ready for your own personal touches. There is a attached three car garage and detached shop. There are numerous citrus and fruit trees around the house and in the small orchard along side Santa Rosa Creek. This flat and usable parcel has deeded riparian water rights dating back to the mid 1800's along with a well for residential and agriculture use. There is plenty of room to expand the house and orchard if you wanted.

2853 Wallace Place, Cambria, 93428 3 Beds 3 Baths | $985,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,486 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Beautiful completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open floor plan. Walk into this turn-key home where everything has been updated inside and out with no expense spared. As you walk in the front door you will walk into the living room which has open floor plan, dinning area, and kitchen. The kitchen features soft closing, white shaker style cabinets, farm-style sink, calcatta quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs there is also a ½ bath, which features calcatta quartz, white shaker cabinets and a bluetooth speaker bathroom fan to be able to play your favorite music. As you go upstairs you will find a big master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a fan, walk in closet, elegant and big bathroom vanity. Both of the upstairs bathrooms features tile showers and wireless enabled led-fans which changes colors to best suit any mood. Upstairs you also have 2 other bedrooms, one which has an open area which is perfect for an office. The home also features completely new landscaping for minimal maintenance, it has astamped concrete driveway and pathways, new asphalt, new exterior trek deck, and new turf in the backyard. The home also has a new roof, new windows, new slider, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new interior and exterior doors, new garage door, new wireless garage door motor, newer furnace and new paint inside & out. This home is beautiful and truly a must see!

328 Huntington Road, Cambria, 93428 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,134 Square Feet | Built in 1964

A very rare Cambria find located on one of the most sought-after streets in Park Hill. One of the few homes backing to the historic oceanfront sanctuary of Fiscalini Ranch Preserve with breath-taking whitewater views and a short distance to Moonstone Beach and Shamel Park. Completely remodeled in 2011 and updated in 2020. Inside you will find the highest quality finishes including a stunning vaulted tongue and groove cedar ceiling, solid Alder doors throughout, spectacular flagstone fireplace, Rift Sawn Oak floors & dual pane Anderson windows and doors. The main level offers an open floor plan with spectacular views of the ocean and Ranch Preserve, chef’s dream kitchen w/Miele oven & dishwasher, Wolf 6-burner rangetop, JennAir fridge, 2 sinks, large pantry & Knotty Cherry cabinets, living room/dining room, ensuite master bedroom that opens up to deck area with views, office, powder room & laundry room. Lower level has 2 bedrooms each with full bath and open to deck area and a wine closet. There is also an office off lower deck with views and forced air heating. Two separate garages, single and 1.5 car garage with cabinet storage & separate workshop/motorcycle/bike area. Enjoy a low maintenance front yard with water wise plants & backyard with pavers artificial grass flagstone wall with double gate to the Ranch.

2235 Yorkshire Drive, Cambria, 93428 2 Beds 1 Bath | $629,900 | Single Family Residence | 722 Square Feet | Built in 1939

BACK ON MARKET!!!!! BUYER COULDN’T QUALIFY*****SELLER SAYS “BRING ALL OFFERS!!!”… FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS ADORABLE & CHARMING CLASSIC CAMBRIA COTTAGE LOCATED ON THE SUNNIEST PART OF TOWN!!! ***OFFERS WILL BE PRESENTED UPON RECEIPT*** Home has a very open floor plan with some Updating & Improvements throughout the years which include... Newer Roof, Plumbing (Incoming & Outgoing), Recessed Lighting, Partial Wood Flooring, Electrical, 220 Outlet For Spa, Fencing + More. There is a single car garage and very large yard with beautiful mature landscaping (Perfect for all your Entertaining & Playtime Desires). There are no neighbors behind and only vacant adjoining lots on the East side. All Located On A Lovely Cul-De-Sac Street With Much Potential For Adding On. Located In The Sunniest Part Of Beautiful Enchanting Cambria… This Home Is Truly A Must See. Showings by appointments due to COVID precautions. Seller Motivated and Says “Bring Offers”!

