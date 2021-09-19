Take a look at these homes for sale in Everglades City

(Everglades City, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Everglades City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

564 Cattleya Refuge, Naples, 34114 2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Manufactured Home | 580 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Lakefront 40' Sandpiper Destination Trailer kitchen features a residential stainless refrigerator, LP gas stove, tin backsplash, double sink, & a dinette area w/ 2 chairs. Walnut stained cabinets & smoke glass, soft closers, Corina counters & the crown molding over the kitchen cabinets adds a stylish residential finish. Radius "barreled" 12'7" ceiling makes the entire residence larger allowing for built-ins. 2 easy swivel chairs easily grace the fireplace/TV in the living room.60" tinted sliders w/sunblock curtains,2 overhead AC's,2 rain sensitive Fan-tastic vents & 3 ceiling fans to keep you cool! Two masters; 1 w/exterior access through the half bath, walnut built- ins, along w/ a double & twin bunk & a desk area.The other a queen, contemporary headboard w/integrated LED lighting, smoked glass inserts & a stackable washer & dryer. 2 toilets are residentials size with no holding tanks. Tied down to Collier Co 2019 codes.All 4 slide outs have extra support underneath & slider toppers. Complete skirting w/ rear access door for storage galore! Complete brick pavered site & a 20' awning. 6x10 he-shed, w/220 electric, tied down, dusk 2 dawn light. Extended warranty till 2026 available.

2763 Aviamar Circle, Naples, 34114 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,488 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome to Amaranda in Fiddler's Creek, where expansive lake views, desirable SW exposure & a gorgeous outdoor living space await you in this Summerwood model home. At over 2,000 sq ft under air, there's plenty of room for family & friends in this 4BR/3BA residence. The natural light-infused interior features crown molding, porcelain wood-look, plank tile floors throughout, custom lighting, plantation shutters, transom windows, tray & coffered ceilings & zero corner pocket doors opening onto the lanai from the Great Room. Spacious, open concept kitchen boasts quartz countertops & flat island with breakfast bar & prep sink, walk-in pantry, glass tile backsplash, gas cooktop & newer SS appliances. Unwind in the Master Suite overlooking the pool & lake beyond. En-suite w/dual sinks, large walk-in shower w/multiple showerheads, walk-in closet & enclosed WC. 3 additional bedrooms on the split plan & 2 full baths for guests' privacy. Outdoor entertaining is easy with a summer kitchen w/built-in grill & plenty of covered & open seating areas. Float the day away in your private pool & spillover spa & peaceful lake views. Security system & impact windows & doors for peace of mind.

100 Pine Key Ln, Naples, 34114 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,442 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Updates are almost complete on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Situated at the end of the street on a canal, your privacy is key. Minutes to downtown Naples, the beaches, and Marco Island, this location on the East Trail is ideal! Travelling to the East Coast of Florida, or on I75? No problem, as both are quickly accessed from West Wind Estates.

203 Copeland Ave S., Everglades City, 34139 3 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,717 Square Feet | Built in 1980

2 Bedroom/ 1 1/2 Bath with 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath apartment. Property is zoned commercial with many uses available. In the past the property has been a hair salon, ice cream/sandwich shop and real estate office. You can have a business with your residence. Located near center of town, good visibilty and location. Separate 2 car garage and storage. Live in the Florida Sunshine and have a small business. City Dock Lease available.

