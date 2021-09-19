CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Boles: See what’s on the market now

Boles Journal
Boles Journal
 4 days ago

(Boles, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Boles will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcXEM_0c10HYDF00

2501 Sutherland, Mena, 71953

4 Beds 2 Baths | $97,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This home has a lot to offer, it is located close to the elementary school, a large sunroom, two car garage, and located in the city limits. Needs some TLC. Sold as is.

For open house information, contact John Forsyth, Keller Williams Realty Mena at 479-385-5080

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21014575)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRTRm_0c10HYDF00

4875 W Hwy 375, Mena, 71953

3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,524 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Charming 2 story home in the country. Enjoy sitting on your back porch and watching the wildlife. Large garage/shop, large storage building with electricity. RV carport. Lots of extra landscaping with pear, peach and plum trees. Great location. Not far from city limits.

For open house information, contact Christy Titsworth, United Country Arkansas Properties at 479-394-7545

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21024030)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yisnI_0c10HYDF00

9591 Keener Rd, Parks, 72950

3 Beds 0 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This charming mini farm is located in the heart of the Ouachita Mtns close to town, Muddy Creek Hunting Refuge and the Fourche LaFave River. The recently remodeled custom eat in kitchen features beautiful backsplash, stainless appliances and new cabinetry. Enjoy dinner on the wrap around deck just off the kitchen as well and soak in the beautiful country views. The home features 3 spacious BR and the newly updated baths feature beautiful tiled showers/backsplashes. The large master BR features a WIC with custom barn door, tiled walk in shower and plenty of room for larger furniture. The 3rd BR features 2 closets and the 2nd BR is located close to the 2nd BA. The living room features a wood stove for backup heat and joins a spacious laundry/mud room just off the 1 car carport. The HVAC unit to the home was installed in 2020 and the new metal roof in 2019. The farm is a unique blend of pasture, woodland and an approximate 12 year pine plantation featuring a nice pond and wet weather creek. The 20x40 shop is wired with 220 for welders and offers hours of enjoyment for the handyman. Extra storage can be found in the 40x400 barns (one which has been 1/4 dismantled). The home is serviced by a well with a total of 4 wells on the property. Rural water is available across the county road. Call today for your private showing and enjoy the Good Life here in beautiful Scott County!

For open house information, contact Sarah (Beth) George, Waldron Realty at 479-637-9999

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90974)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjNKo_0c10HYDF00

9999 Polk 38, Mena, 71953

0 Bed 0 Bath | $110,000 | Farm | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 5 acre m/l parcel is part of the Camp Pioneer boy scout camp. This property has Two Mile Creek frontage with the 5 m/l acres. The Museum and the Office are on this property. There are partitioned rooms but no closets. These buildings would make the beginnings of a great rental property! This property is on a paved county road! Some Plumbing for bathrooms. This property is located right on Polk 38 with great access, parking spaces and Two Mile Creek!!!!

For open house information, contact Hershel Bell, Holly Springs Real Estate at 479-394-4200

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21029671)

See more property details

Comments / 0

