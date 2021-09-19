CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle Brook, MO

Take a look at these homes on the market in Middle Brook

Middle Brook Daily
Middle Brook Daily
 4 days ago

(Middle Brook, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Middle Brook. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEIAJ_0c10HXKW00

502 Westwood Drive, Ironton, 63650

3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 bedroom 2 bath house home in a nice neighborhood. Fenced in back yard. 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Katie Buck, Buck Realty at 546-554-6

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21065887)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121SGX_0c10HXKW00

151 Co Rd 211, Ironton, 63650

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,106 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Full brick ranch style home w/finished walk-out basement just minutes from town. The home has 3 bedrooms / 2 bathes and is situated on a large 1 acre lot. . There are also 3 outbuildings, one has electric. The main home showcases a large deck on the front of home. Main level includes has 2 bedrooms / 1 bath, living room, dining room and a newly remodeled galley kitchen w/ breakfast bar. The fully finished basement includes 1 bedroom / 1 full bath, family room, study and laundry/utility room. Many updates such as new electric, new windows upstairs plumbing and remodeled kitchen. Nice stainless appliances are included with the home. Quiet, pretty location on dead end road..double wide mobile home next door to be removed soon. Newer septic and artesian well...just minutes from town.

For open house information, contact Norah Ringo, Spitzmiller Realty at 546-747-9

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21057236)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYNL5_0c10HXKW00

109 Briarwood Lane, Ironton, 63650

3 Beds 2 Baths | $67,900 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Take a look at this 3 bedroom home at the end of a dead end street. Nice size living room that's open to the kitchen, which has plenty of cabinets. The kitchen walks out onto the 12x12 screened in porch that over looks the private, fenced backyard with plenty of room for kids to play. Down stairs there is a large family room with cedar walls and a large cedar closet, a sleeping area and a full bath. House is in a quiet, private setting at the end of a dead end street. You must see to appreciate this home in Ironton.

For open house information, contact Nicholas Woods, Coldwell Banker Hulsey at 756-571-1

Copyright © 2021 Mineral Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MABORMO-21066302)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiWSn_0c10HXKW00

417 South School Street, Bismarck, 63624

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1950

ADORABLE updated 2 bedroom home on half an acre located in the Heart of Bismarck! Just imagine setting on the back deck overlooking the DEEP backyard which has plenty of room for playing horseshoes, cornhole, etc. You will be conveniently located and within walking distance of the school as well as many local businesses. This home features hardwood floors and ceiling fans in most rooms, a separate Dining Room as well as large front and rear decks. There is also a full unfinished, walkout basement with laundry hookup. Included in the sale is a 12x21 carport as well as an 8x8 metal shed to store your outside equipment.

For open house information, contact Brooke Sprinkles, RE/MAX Best Choice at 573-431-2210

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21066214)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ironton, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Middle Brook, MO
City
Bismarck, MO
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Woods
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Middle Brook Daily

Middle Brook Daily

Middle Brook, MO
24
Followers
257
Post
242
Views
ABOUT

With Middle Brook Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy