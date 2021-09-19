Take a look at these homes on the market in Middle Brook

(Middle Brook, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Middle Brook. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

502 Westwood Drive, Ironton, 63650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 bedroom 2 bath house home in a nice neighborhood. Fenced in back yard. 2 car garage.

151 Co Rd 211, Ironton, 63650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,106 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Full brick ranch style home w/finished walk-out basement just minutes from town. The home has 3 bedrooms / 2 bathes and is situated on a large 1 acre lot. . There are also 3 outbuildings, one has electric. The main home showcases a large deck on the front of home. Main level includes has 2 bedrooms / 1 bath, living room, dining room and a newly remodeled galley kitchen w/ breakfast bar. The fully finished basement includes 1 bedroom / 1 full bath, family room, study and laundry/utility room. Many updates such as new electric, new windows upstairs plumbing and remodeled kitchen. Nice stainless appliances are included with the home. Quiet, pretty location on dead end road..double wide mobile home next door to be removed soon. Newer septic and artesian well...just minutes from town.

109 Briarwood Lane, Ironton, 63650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $67,900 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Take a look at this 3 bedroom home at the end of a dead end street. Nice size living room that's open to the kitchen, which has plenty of cabinets. The kitchen walks out onto the 12x12 screened in porch that over looks the private, fenced backyard with plenty of room for kids to play. Down stairs there is a large family room with cedar walls and a large cedar closet, a sleeping area and a full bath. House is in a quiet, private setting at the end of a dead end street. You must see to appreciate this home in Ironton.

417 South School Street, Bismarck, 63624 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1950

ADORABLE updated 2 bedroom home on half an acre located in the Heart of Bismarck! Just imagine setting on the back deck overlooking the DEEP backyard which has plenty of room for playing horseshoes, cornhole, etc. You will be conveniently located and within walking distance of the school as well as many local businesses. This home features hardwood floors and ceiling fans in most rooms, a separate Dining Room as well as large front and rear decks. There is also a full unfinished, walkout basement with laundry hookup. Included in the sale is a 12x21 carport as well as an 8x8 metal shed to store your outside equipment.

