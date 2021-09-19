Check out these homes for sale in Witter now

(Witter, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Witter. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Lot 117 Colton St, Huntsville, 72740 4 Beds 3 Baths | $234,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in 2021

$0 Zero Down RD Loan Eligibility & Seller will pay up to $4000 of Buyers Closing Costs if using a preferred lender & title company. Less than 2 miles South of Highway 412, just off Highway 23. 2 miles from all Huntsville Schools and 5 minutes from Wal-Mart. All-electric homes with Energy Efficient Windows and Heat Pump Systems. 2-10 Buyers Warranty included with every Closing. Fully Sodded front & side yards. Hurry in to select your preferred homes site, floor plan, colors, & upgrades! Photo’s are of a similar model or an artist rendition and may include optional upgrades. Front elevation, options, finishes, & colors may vary and are subject to change. Taxes to be determined by County Assessor upon completion and are not known at this time. Contact Sales Professional for complete details. This Price is an example of a basic Spec Home with no option upgrades. The example is on an unbuildable lot and this is an example of what we can build on another lot.

314 Summer Hill Dr, Huntsville, 72740 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in 2017

With so many options available this could be an artist's workshop, woodworker's shop, sculpture studio, or writers space with a great location! This custom brick maintenance free siding home with granite counters, wood floors, tile, gas fp, gas heat, large walk in pantry, laundry w/sink, handicap accessible doors throughout, master shower extra wide, jacuzzi, constructed w/2x6 walls. 6 car garage completely finished with ch/a. 3 ton unit for garage on its own separate climate control & room for 3rd bedroom also plumbed for extra bath. Home on 5 ton unit. Existing slab ready for generator. Fiber optic internet with Madison County Telephone. 2.26 acres with nice views off the balcony. Sits just right off hwy 412 with easy access. Move in ready. Under 25 mins to Fayetteville & Springdale, AR makes it an easy commute. Under 5 min drive to local shopping and restaurants.

408 Polk St, Huntsville, 72740 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great location and great price. This solid 3 bedroom 2 bath home has 1880 Ft2 of comfortable living space. Remodeled in 2001. New central heat and air unit and a new shingled roof last winter. Centrally located in town near schools and shopping. Exceptional value per square foot.

448 Madison 2470, Huntsville, 72740 3 Beds 3 Baths | $633,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Picture yourself surrounded by nature in this 3 bedroom & 2.5 bath home on 150 +/- secluded acres!!! This very special, GORGEOUS property right outside of the city of Kingston may be just what you are looking for. Perfect for nature lovers, hunters, farmers, minimalist, survivalist, or if you are just wanting to be off of the grid...... really perfect for anyone!! The property has 4 levels that consist of breath taking views, flat level land, wooded hunting land, multiple sheds, ponds, cistern that has never run dry, existing septic, wells, and utilities. Abundance of wildlife on the property. Please see attachment for full description of the property. Mineral Rights Do Not Convey. Serious Inquiries Only. Also listed as land on MLS #:1189356

