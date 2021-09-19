CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leopold, MO

Top homes for sale in Leopold

Leopold News Watch
Leopold News Watch
 4 days ago

(Leopold, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Leopold will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eheOL_0c10HTnc00

808 Union, Marble Hill, 63764

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1974

3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home with partial basement and large lot. Interior offers open living concept from kitchen-center island- to living room. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Main floor master suite, second bathroom, and laundry room complete the main level. Unfinished, walkout basement. Large deck spans the entire back of the home for perfect evenings and entertaining. Public water and sewer, covered parking(2016), and water heater is under 2 years old.

For open house information, contact Bobbi Dallas, ReDefined Real Estate at 296-003-7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMCAy_0c10HTnc00

0 Hc 64 Box 4039, Bcr 802, Marble Hill, 63764

6 Beds 4 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,974 Square Feet | Built in 1976

"I'd love to have that place" is what we have heard for years. ** Well, now's your chance. ** Don't let the size fool you almost 3000 sqft of finished space and a full unfinished walk-up basement ready to be finished. It even has a fireplace. The living room and great room also have wood burning fireplaces. ** All over fresh paint and newer flooring throughout most of the house sets the stage for your personal touches. ** 2 master suites plus both a dining room and eat in kitchen gives everyone space when in quarantine. ** Over 150 rolling acres with 3 ponds makes it perfect for horses and other livestock. Fenced and several cross fences give you options. ** Many outbuildings including a 10 stall horse barn with riding area outfitted with electric, concrete and a separate well. ** The shop building near the house could be a "she-shed", shop or second garage. ** There is so much more here than anyone expects**. One could actually have the space and ability to live "off the grid".

For open house information, contact Rhonda Cook, Realty Executives Edge at 335-811-1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWVDP_0c10HTnc00

208 Walnut Street, Marble Hill, 63764

3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This 3 Bedroom, ranch home is sitting on a nice corner lot.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Moehsmer, Realty Executives Edge at 335-811-1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Quj1N_0c10HTnc00

503 Second Street, Glen Allen, 63751

3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,338 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Tons of space and possibilities with this charmer. Upon entry into this Victorian Style dwelling, you will immediately start thinking of how you can make your own and daydreaming of what it could like like once you start putting your personal touches here and there. Lots of Hardwood flooring throughout, pocket doors, lots of wood from yesteryear along with extras not found in homes today. The home includes 3 lots along with a detached garage with a lean too on it as well. All this and more sits in Glen Allen just a couple of minutes past Woodland school off Hwy 34. Certainly, one to consider especially if you like homes with character and style. Call today for your own showing.

For open house information, contact Debbie Thurman, Realty Executives Edge at 335-811-1

