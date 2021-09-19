CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson Center, NY

Top homes for sale in Dickinson Center

 4 days ago

(Dickinson Center, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dickinson Center will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZ5h2_0c10HSut00

441 C Cemetery Road, North Lawrence, 12967

4 Beds 3 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 2000

BUILT IN 2000 on 10 acres of land!! This home sits way back from the road on a private drive. It has an in-law apartment on the lower level with kitchen, living room, bedroom, laundry room and bathroom. The apartment has a propane monitor heater. The upstairs living area has a large living room, nice Oak kitchen with appliances, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has double doors to the primary bathroom with corner tub, separate shower and vanity. There is also wall to wall closets. There are two separate laundry areas for the apartment and house. There is an attached garage and a separate garage along with a back deck. This could easily be one large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with family room. If you are looking for privacy, Brasher School, and land then you just found it. Call for your tour today!

For open house information, contact Lucille Kassian, Kassian Real Estate, LLC at 315-769-0025

Copyright © 2021 St. Lawrence Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SLCMLSNY-45985)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGLZN_0c10HSut00

14 St Ann St, Waverly, 12980

2 Beds 1 Bath | $53,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,098 Square Feet | Built in 1900

A Handyman special or perfect house for a first time homebuyer. This house has had many improvements over the years.

For open house information, contact Conor Gordon, Backus Real Estate, Inc (Malone) at 518-521-3266

Copyright © 2021 Adirondack Champlain Valley MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ACVMLSNY-174630)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9tDw_0c10HSut00

664 County Route 7, Brushton, 12916

4 Beds 1 Bath | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,796 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This property is ideal for a hobby farm. Plenty of pasture for horses, cows etc. Two barns for storage or livestock. There are 4 bedrooms and a large kitchen and dining room.

For open house information, contact Jim Haley, LaValley Real Estate Tupper Lake at 518-359-9440

Copyright © 2021 Adirondack Champlain Valley MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ACVMLSNY-174476)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rO4s3_0c10HSut00

1288 Washington St., Brushton, 12916

1 Bed 1 Bath | $30,000 | Manufactured Home | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This is a unique piece of property in the heart of Brushton. On this property you will find a single wide mobile home built in the 1950's and next to it you will find a 3000 square foot building that was previously used as an antique store. You could use this as a warehouse, store, or build to suit your needs. Roof on store is only 5 years old. The store and the mobile home both have basements. sold as is inventory and all!

For open house information, contact Melinda St Hilaire, Home Roots Realty at 518-578-0138

Copyright © 2021 Adirondack Champlain Valley MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ACVMLSNY-174136)

Dickinson Center, NY
ABOUT

With Dickinson Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

