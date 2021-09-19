Top homes for sale in Dickinson Center

(Dickinson Center, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dickinson Center will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

441 C Cemetery Road, North Lawrence, 12967 4 Beds 3 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 2000

BUILT IN 2000 on 10 acres of land!! This home sits way back from the road on a private drive. It has an in-law apartment on the lower level with kitchen, living room, bedroom, laundry room and bathroom. The apartment has a propane monitor heater. The upstairs living area has a large living room, nice Oak kitchen with appliances, three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom has double doors to the primary bathroom with corner tub, separate shower and vanity. There is also wall to wall closets. There are two separate laundry areas for the apartment and house. There is an attached garage and a separate garage along with a back deck. This could easily be one large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with family room. If you are looking for privacy, Brasher School, and land then you just found it. Call for your tour today!

14 St Ann St, Waverly, 12980 2 Beds 1 Bath | $53,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,098 Square Feet | Built in 1900

A Handyman special or perfect house for a first time homebuyer. This house has had many improvements over the years.

664 County Route 7, Brushton, 12916 4 Beds 1 Bath | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,796 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This property is ideal for a hobby farm. Plenty of pasture for horses, cows etc. Two barns for storage or livestock. There are 4 bedrooms and a large kitchen and dining room.

1288 Washington St., Brushton, 12916 1 Bed 1 Bath | $30,000 | Manufactured Home | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This is a unique piece of property in the heart of Brushton. On this property you will find a single wide mobile home built in the 1950's and next to it you will find a 3000 square foot building that was previously used as an antique store. You could use this as a warehouse, store, or build to suit your needs. Roof on store is only 5 years old. The store and the mobile home both have basements. sold as is inventory and all!

