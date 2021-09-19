CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briggsdale, CO

On the hunt for a home in Briggsdale? These houses are on the market

(Briggsdale, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Briggsdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

267 Pony Express Trl, Ault, 80610

4 Beds 3 Baths | $354,765 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under contract before published. Crisp contemporary elevation! Open concept 2 story home features a spacious kitchen with large pantry, plenty of storage & stainless appliances. Natural light throughout. Upper level features 12x12 loft, laundry, large master suite with walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms & bath #2. Standard features include LED lights, tankless water heater, covered entry. Estimated completion September. Upgrades include air-conditioning, kitchen island, lvp at Great Room & 2nd sink at master bath.

For open house information, contact Sara Horner, Group Horsetooth at 970-377-4979

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-949099)

260 Pawnee Rd, Ault, 80610

2 Beds 3 Baths | $246,650 | Townhouse | 1,041 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under contract before published. The Westcliffe townhome is simple living with all the essentials. Main floor with soaring 9' ceilings, Kitchen with stainless appliances, ample cabinets & counters, lvp in Great Room & convenient 1/2 bath. Upstairs, two bedrooms, two bathrooms & laundry. Maximum flexibility & room to store gear with the 2 car garage. Outdoor patio for grilling or hanging out with your four legged pal. A/C & high efficiency furnace. Lock it & leave it. This is freedom.

For open house information, contact Sara Horner, Group Horsetooth at 970-377-4979

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-941638)

677 Overland Trl, Ault, 80610

2 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,434 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Not even 2 years old! Built in 2019 - you will love this 2434 sq. ft ranch (1217 sq. ft. finished) with a 3 car garage & a full unfinished basement. Light, bright, and open! The kitchen, dining area, and living room (w/ cathedral ceilings) all flow together - with vinyl plank on the kitchen/dining area floor - and freshly cleaned carpets in the bedrooms and living room. The primary bedroom with a tray ceiling and additional windows (extra light) has it's own ensuite 3/4 bathroom with walk-in shower, and there is a very spacious walk-in closet. The unfinished basement is ready for future expansion with 3 egress windows, a radon mitigation system, and rough plumb for a future bathroom. Doors from the kitchen lead out to a covered patio area, and landscaped and fully fenced backyard. The neighborhood enjoys green space, a fantastic playground/park, and is only a short walk/bike ride to the neighborhood schools, library, stores, and restaurants. Click on virtual/video tour to see more.

For open house information, contact Robert Crow, RE/MAX Alliance-FTC South at 877-412-4811

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-950994)

211 2Nd St, Ault, 80610

3 Beds 1 Bath | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Charming 3 bedroom, turn-of-the-century, ranch style bungalow, located in the heart of Ault. Walking distance to downtown shops. New roof in 2014, maintenance free siding and generous backyard with mature trees. Enclosed back porch for extra storage or workshop. High ceilings, original hardwood floors, doors and trim. Only 18 miles E of Fort Collins, 12 miles N of Greeley and 40 miles S of Cheyenne, WY. Enjoy county living with easy access to Highway 85.

For open house information, contact Shannon Gardea, Hub Real Estate at 970-217-6334

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-951267)

