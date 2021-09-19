CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Market, IN

House hunt New Market: See what’s on the market now

New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 4 days ago

(New Market, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Market will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wz5N5_0c10HPGi00

6377 East South Street, Crawfordsville, 47933

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,707 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a half acre at the edge of Darllington! No HOA to worry about. Modular home on a full crawl space, open layout, 2 living areas, laundry, split bedroom plan. New metal roof 4 years ago - you're all set! All ready to make it your own! Easy access to town, or to the Interstate. Affordable housing in this market is hard to come by, so don't pass this up. Home is sold strictly As-Is, seller cannot make any repairs. Huge potential here!

For open house information, contact Cheryl L. Sizemore, RE/MAX Advanced Realty at 317-298-0961

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21810687)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isTkH_0c10HPGi00

4653 South Ladoga Road, Crawfordsville, 47933

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,152 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Country Living! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with additional barn and workshop, also additional out building that could be used for anything including 4H animals. Home has a partial basement that contains furnace, water softer etc.. Home just needs a little TLC to make it your perfect country home. Inspections are welcomed however home will be sold as is.

For open house information, contact Daniel Bergfors, Carpenter, REALTORS® at 180-063-01727

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21799086)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BTM4_0c10HPGi00

402 E Howard, Waveland, 47989

2 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Super cute 2-bedroom house with a finished bonus room in the attic area that can be used for a third bedroom. This home features a modern kitchen with 1 1/2 baths. The dining room has an amazing corner built-in cupboard for displaying your glassware. Spacious rooms and a separate laundry room add to the charm of this home. This home is situated on a corner lot with a detached 2 car garage. Seller is selling property "as is".

For open house information, contact NORA KIRBY-CROWDER, EMMERT REALTY at 812-448-8580

Copyright © 2021 Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-THAARIN-95413)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xsm2E_0c10HPGi00

6581 N Old State Road 55, Crawfordsville, 47933

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This well kept, beautifully decorated home is located just 10 minutes from Crawfordsville, in the North Montgomery School District. This manufactured ranch features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a detached 2 car garage, and sits on almost half an acre (.49). With mature trees throughout the property, there is plenty of space for relaxing in the shade or entertaining in the large backyard. The living room, dining room and kitchen have an open concept layout and the kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, flooring, and matching appliances which include a dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven/range. The large master ensuite has an updated bathroom and flooring. Don't miss your chance to see this wonderful property. It's a must see!

For open house information, contact Spencer Childers, Keller Williams West Lafayette at 765-807-7177

Copyright © 2021 Lafayette Regional Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LRAORIN-202125746)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
New Market, IN
City
Crawfordsville, IN
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Realtors#Open House#Laundry Room#Advanced Realty#Tlc#Emmert Realty
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
New Market Bulletin

New Market Bulletin

New Market, IN
39
Followers
293
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy