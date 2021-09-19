House hunt New Market: See what’s on the market now

(New Market, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in New Market will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6377 East South Street, Crawfordsville, 47933 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,707 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a half acre at the edge of Darllington! No HOA to worry about. Modular home on a full crawl space, open layout, 2 living areas, laundry, split bedroom plan. New metal roof 4 years ago - you're all set! All ready to make it your own! Easy access to town, or to the Interstate. Affordable housing in this market is hard to come by, so don't pass this up. Home is sold strictly As-Is, seller cannot make any repairs. Huge potential here!

4653 South Ladoga Road, Crawfordsville, 47933 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,152 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Country Living! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with additional barn and workshop, also additional out building that could be used for anything including 4H animals. Home has a partial basement that contains furnace, water softer etc.. Home just needs a little TLC to make it your perfect country home. Inspections are welcomed however home will be sold as is.

402 E Howard, Waveland, 47989 2 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Super cute 2-bedroom house with a finished bonus room in the attic area that can be used for a third bedroom. This home features a modern kitchen with 1 1/2 baths. The dining room has an amazing corner built-in cupboard for displaying your glassware. Spacious rooms and a separate laundry room add to the charm of this home. This home is situated on a corner lot with a detached 2 car garage. Seller is selling property "as is".

6581 N Old State Road 55, Crawfordsville, 47933 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This well kept, beautifully decorated home is located just 10 minutes from Crawfordsville, in the North Montgomery School District. This manufactured ranch features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a detached 2 car garage, and sits on almost half an acre (.49). With mature trees throughout the property, there is plenty of space for relaxing in the shade or entertaining in the large backyard. The living room, dining room and kitchen have an open concept layout and the kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, flooring, and matching appliances which include a dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven/range. The large master ensuite has an updated bathroom and flooring. Don't miss your chance to see this wonderful property. It's a must see!

