Miles, IA

Miles-curious? These homes are on the market

 4 days ago

(Miles, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Miles. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnbyS_0c10HNkU00

12445 Oakton, Savanna, 61074

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in None

3 BEDROOM COUNTRY HOME...HOME HAS LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL WOOD CABINETRY, AND FEATURES A DINETTE AREA WITH SLIM LINE BUILT-IN HUTCH, MOSTLY MAIN LEVEL LIVING WITH ALL 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL, MAIN LEVEL FULL BATH HAS BEEN UPDATED WITHIN THE LAST 12 YEARS WITH MARBLETOP DOUBLE SINK AND LOTS OF STORAGE, 1/2 BATH HAS BEEN UPDATED WITHIN ONE YEAR, HOME FEATURES EFFICIENT HEATING & COOLING, MOSTLY NEW WINDOW INSERTS WITHIN 15 YEARS.....ENJOY THE 4.5 ACRE LOT SITTING ON THE BACK SCREENED IN PORCH AND WATCH THE ABUNDANCE OF WILD LIFE, YARD HAS LOTS OF MATURE SHADE TREES FOR SUMMER ENJOYMENT WITHOUT ALL THE HEAT. 34X28 POLE BUILDING WITH ELECTRICITY IS A WONDERFUL PLUS... SELLER WILLING TO GIVE CARPET ALLOWANCE OR NEGOTIATE IN PRICE. NEW WELL PUMP, WIRING AND PIPE FOR WELL IN 2020

For open house information, contact DEANNA SHEPHERD, MEL FOSTER CO. at 815-273-1071

Copyright © 2021 Rockford Area MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARIL-202105196)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swdxZ_0c10HNkU00

38 E Milwaukee, Savanna, 61074

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,000 | Single Family Residence | 706 Square Feet | Built in None

WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM HOME OFFERS WONDERFUL VIEWS FROM BOTH LEVELS, EXTRA LARGE PARK LIKE YARD INCLUDING A WOODED AREA. HOME OFFERS MAIN LEVEL LAUNDRY/MUD ROOM, BEDROOM, FULL BATH, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. METAL ROOF, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS, UPDATED KITCHEN, BATHROOM AND LAUNDRY. BACKYARD OFFERS PLAYHOUSE, GARDEN SHED, SHADED PATIO TO THE BACK W/ FENCED IN AREA FOR THE ANIMALS AND KIDS, SUN DECK TO THE FRONT THAT LOOKS OVER THE TOWN OF SAVANNA AND SEASONAL VIEWS OF THE PLUM RIVER.

For open house information, contact DEANNA SHEPHERD, MEL FOSTER CO. at 815-273-1071

Copyright © 2021 Rockford Area MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARIL-202105551)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VcTOH_0c10HNkU00

118 W Main, Springbrook, 52075

3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Very nice cozy home that sits on a large lot located in the peaceful town of Springbrook, IA. This well cared for 3 bedroom home is nestled on the main street with great views our the back of the countryside. Large yard for entertaining or extra storage shed or garage. Come take a look at this home while it lasts.

For open house information, contact Steve Nemmers, Nemmers Realty at 563-872-3490

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-143249)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JahlK_0c10HNkU00

529 N 4Th, Savanna, 61074

1 Bed 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in None

This is an amazing property you have got to see! Nestled on the side of a hill on the West side of Savanna this one bedroom unit is being used as a vacation home. Once you walk in the front door you just say wow! Exit main level to a huge wrap around deck or exit bedroom to second story deck with views of the Mississippi River. Fireplace, jet tube, and an environment to just relax and enjoy. Savanna is ranked #5 in Illinois for places to visit and this house/income opportunity is very desirable to people traveling to this part of the state.

For open house information, contact ROBERT ALLMANDINGER, MEL FOSTER CO. at 815-273-1071

Copyright © 2021 Rockford Area MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARIL-1111161)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Miles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

