Datil, NM

Check out these homes on the Datil market now

 4 days ago

(Datil, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Datil will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNycX_0c10HMrl00

26 Wild Horse Road, Datil, 87821

1 Bed 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

This 2001 custom home is on 10.22 secluded acres in the Last Frontier Subdivision. Wilderness Study Area borders 3 sides with multitude of trees. The wood and native rock cabin consists of 3 levels: loft can be used as a second bedroom or office; main floor contains a large mudroom/dining room, high-ceilinged, beamed great room, kitchen with hand-crafted cabinets, master-bedroom with updated bath, and a large walk-out, partially-covered deck - all heated by a wood-burning stove; lower-level houses a laundry room, and two cold rooms for food storage and supplies. Bonus is a guest house built in 2017 with additional bedroom, bath, kitchenette, walk-in closet, word-burning stove, and of course fabulous views.

For open house information, contact E. Marie Lee, Datilland Properties at 505-209-0274

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-999484)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmfxk_0c10HMrl00

910 Greens Gap Road, Datil, 87821

2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,115 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Custom built home on 36 acres approx. 30 minutes from Datil. Fabulous Panoramic views of surrounding mountains. 2 bedrooms, sleeping loft, 2 bathrooms, attic and basement. Lovely kitchen with Silestone countertops, Jennair cook top, and island/bar. Large pantry. Formal dining room and breakfast nook.Jacuzzi bath in 2nd bathroom with pocket doors to 2nd bedroom and laundry room. Laminate and tiled floors throughout. Wrap around enclosed porches with many windows. Fenced yard for the dogs. Many bookshelves and lots of storage throughout the house. Woodshed and well shed.Heat sources are wood burning stove, propane and electric heaters. Appliances stay. Covered tiled porch out front, small porch in the back. window seats in several rooms. Come see this immaculate and ready to move in Home!

For open house information, contact Helga Baughn, Datilland Properties at 505-209-0274

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-978309)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsXIQ_0c10HMrl00

53 Hillside Circle, Datil, 87821

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful log home with forever views over the Plains of St. Augustine. Rustic interior. Commercial top of the line appliances will stay.3 bedroom, 2 bath, large kitchen/living great room, furnished. 2 car garage with workshop. Lovely Gazebo to enjoy the cool mountain air, dog run, storage building, 10 GPM private well, septic, electric and propane installed. Easy access on maintained subdivision roads, only 2 miles from pavement. A great combination of luxury and county living.

For open house information, contact Helga Baughn, Datilland Properties at 505-209-0274

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-998387)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbrUB_0c10HMrl00

67 Comeback Way, Datil, 87821

3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,611 Square Feet | Built in 1999

A precious hand-built 3-tiered gem is nestled in the mountains under the dark stargazing-sky neighboring the Very Large Array. Primarily built of red & white oak, this cabin features several natural luminous skylights, an elevated ceiling, covered wrap-around porch, large scenic hot tub, & panoramic views from various angles of the home & property. The nearly 26 acres also encapsulates a fenced in garden, an over 3900 sq ft insulated, cement slab floor shop currently housing an auto body restoration business. Attached is an additional 1200+ sq ft heated workshop as well. If that weren't all, the property also contains a 1500+ sq ft game/meat processing bldg equipped with a walk-in cooler, a walk-in freezer, 70 sq ft kill shed, and over 700 sq ft, 3-sided equipment shed.

For open house information, contact Amy Elizabeth Jarjusey, EXP Realty LLC at 505-554-3873

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-988397)

See more property details

Datil News Beat

Datil News Beat

Datil, NM
