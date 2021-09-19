NFL DFS for Chiefs vs. Ravens: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Sunday Night Football

One of the most notable receivers to switch teams in the offseason was Sammy Watkins, who left the Chiefs for the Ravens. The 28-year-old will have a quick reunion with his former teammates as Chiefs vs. Ravens takes place on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore has been searching for a top wideout to pair with Lamar Jackson and early returns are promising as Watkins had 96 receiving yards in his Baltimore debut. With his familiarity with the Chiefs' personnel, the veteran will be intriguing to lots of daily Fantasy players for Sunday's NFL DFS lineups.