CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gatewood, MO

Top homes for sale in Gatewood

Gatewood Daily
Gatewood Daily
 4 days ago

(Gatewood, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gatewood. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKmV4_0c10HK6J00

3209 Ripley Rt U, Doniphan, 63935

5 Beds 6 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,664 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This amazing country home just keeps on going! It sits on the hilltop with fantastic views in every direction! Look at ALL of the pics. This is a 4664 square foot home with two master bedroom suites (one with its own deck), jet tubs, vaulted ceilings, and lots of windows. Four (possibly 5 or 6) bedrooms, 5 full baths, and a half bath. The house was built in 1990 and remodeled and added onto in 2007. This is a showplace! Full walkout basement with wood furnace for optional, low cost heat. (Average electric bill is $250.) Possible 5th and 6th bedrooms downstairs for separate living quarters for multi-generational family. 3 car detached garage/shop and a carport outside with an amazing deck to enjoy a fantastic view of God's country. This home is just minutes from beautiful Current River and 15 minutes from public access and boat launch. You will NOT find another home like this one. It's that simple.

For open house information, contact Gary Featherston, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21062673)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eo89d_0c10HK6J00

307 Cherry Street, Doniphan, 63935

2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,646 Square Feet | Built in 1892

Large house with lots of potential! Original hardwood floors, large rooms, covered front porch, located on a corner lot in the Doniphan city limits. Natural gas heat with 2 floor furnaces and 1 ventless heater. Only 3 blocks to the school and walking distance to shopping. Inside needs repairs, but outside is in good condition. Priced to sell at only $59,900.00.

For open house information, contact Brenda Holmes, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21057975)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uHcu_0c10HK6J00

000 County Road 232, Couch, 65690

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautiful 40 acre m/l farm. Property includes hay field, pasture, 3 ponds, well, automatic water, a lot of welded steel fence, horse barn, hay barn, milk barn, garage, storage building, cross fencing, and a 2 bdrm +, 2 bath home that needs some tlc. Home has been mostly taken down to bare walls and is ready for remodeling. Don't miss out on this unique property!

For open house information, contact Darron Combs, Century 21 Combs & Associates at 417-264-7000

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60199806)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VC6Cv_0c10HK6J00

1247 Forest Road 61, Doniphan, 63935

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are looking for a secluded home, this home is a must see. Extra clean home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and stainless appliances setting on 6.80 acres (+/-) that joins Little Black River.

For open house information, contact Quentin Duff, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21066488)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
Doniphan, MO
City
Gatewood, MO
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bill#Milk#Heater#Horse Barn#Poplar Bluff Realty Inc
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Gatewood Daily

Gatewood Daily

Gatewood, MO
31
Followers
242
Post
406
Views
ABOUT

With Gatewood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy