Top homes for sale in Gatewood

(Gatewood, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gatewood. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3209 Ripley Rt U, Doniphan, 63935 5 Beds 6 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,664 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This amazing country home just keeps on going! It sits on the hilltop with fantastic views in every direction! Look at ALL of the pics. This is a 4664 square foot home with two master bedroom suites (one with its own deck), jet tubs, vaulted ceilings, and lots of windows. Four (possibly 5 or 6) bedrooms, 5 full baths, and a half bath. The house was built in 1990 and remodeled and added onto in 2007. This is a showplace! Full walkout basement with wood furnace for optional, low cost heat. (Average electric bill is $250.) Possible 5th and 6th bedrooms downstairs for separate living quarters for multi-generational family. 3 car detached garage/shop and a carport outside with an amazing deck to enjoy a fantastic view of God's country. This home is just minutes from beautiful Current River and 15 minutes from public access and boat launch. You will NOT find another home like this one. It's that simple.

For open house information, contact Gary Featherston, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

307 Cherry Street, Doniphan, 63935 2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,646 Square Feet | Built in 1892

Large house with lots of potential! Original hardwood floors, large rooms, covered front porch, located on a corner lot in the Doniphan city limits. Natural gas heat with 2 floor furnaces and 1 ventless heater. Only 3 blocks to the school and walking distance to shopping. Inside needs repairs, but outside is in good condition. Priced to sell at only $59,900.00.

For open house information, contact Brenda Holmes, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

000 County Road 232, Couch, 65690 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautiful 40 acre m/l farm. Property includes hay field, pasture, 3 ponds, well, automatic water, a lot of welded steel fence, horse barn, hay barn, milk barn, garage, storage building, cross fencing, and a 2 bdrm +, 2 bath home that needs some tlc. Home has been mostly taken down to bare walls and is ready for remodeling. Don't miss out on this unique property!

For open house information, contact Darron Combs, Century 21 Combs & Associates at 417-264-7000

1247 Forest Road 61, Doniphan, 63935 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are looking for a secluded home, this home is a must see. Extra clean home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and stainless appliances setting on 6.80 acres (+/-) that joins Little Black River.

For open house information, contact Quentin Duff, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0