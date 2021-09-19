Check out these homes on the Pomerene market now

(Pomerene, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pomerene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

246 N Shupe Drive, Benson, 85602 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,215 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Beautiful views from this hilltop home. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom site built home in town! Easy care yard front and back with covered porches for your enjoyment of the sunrises and sunsets. 2 car garage. Call to see today this won't last long.

S Desert Oasis Court, Benson, 85602 4 Beds 2 Baths | $368,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,110 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Have your dream home built on 1.42 acres with gorgeous views. Custom Features include: High efficiency vinyl windows, Vaulted ceilings, covered patios, hardwood kitchen cabinets and so much more. Tons of upgrades available.Lots are 30 minutes Tucson or Sierra Vista.8 lots to choose from!

1111 N Williams Lane, Saint David, 85630 4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,185 Square Feet | Built in 2022

**NEW CONSTRUCTION**. Looking for the opportunity to build your dream home? Well look no further! This Semi-Custom built home with 4 bedroom 2.5bath will sit on 4 acres and have it all! Stained Concrete Floors, 2x6 Framing, Post Tension Concrete Slab, High Efficiency Windows, Upgraded All-Wood Cabinets, Tiled Shower Surrounds, Ceiling Fans throughout, Front and Back Porches, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and Shingled Roof with 30 Year Warranty on the shingles! The best part... It's not too late to pick your own colors and style! Don't like the lot or the floorpan? Don't worry, we have others! Call TODAY and let's get this one started!

763 E 4Th Avenue, St. David, 85630 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Cute manufactured home on quiet back road in darling St David. This home is on a large 1.17 acre corner lot, bordering the wash which runs during monsoon season. This home has 3 bedrooms plus an office/den off the main living area. With new carpet and some updates, this home would be a steal in this market. There is a spacious workshop plus an additional storage shed on the lot, a really nice covered deck off the back of the home and mature landscaping. The garden boxes out back are begging for a new family to start planting in them. Check this home out today!

