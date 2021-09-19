House hunt Wilsons: See what’s on the market now

(Wilsons, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wilsons will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

9813 Colemans Lake Road, Ford, 23850 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautifully renovated rancher on 1 acre in the country! Everything is brand new in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Only 20 minutes to downtown Dinwiddie and quick access to Interstates 85 and 95. Close to Fort Lee. New roof, new windows, new HVAC, new flooring, beautiful new kitchen with upgraded granite. Come enjoy the peace and quiet in your new home. Tons of room for cookouts and gatherings with family and friends! Seller will provide Tesla's Starlink high speed internet service for 1 year with acceptable offer.

14044 Glebe Road, Dewitt, 23840 4 Beds 2 Baths | $252,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2002

WELCOME HOME! ---6.19 Acres with 2432 sq feet ---You will never get tired of THIS VIEW!! 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Primary bedroom at one end of the house with 2 walk-in closets, attached Bathroom w/ Double Vanities. Custom Kitchen (16'4"x17'6") installed in 2015 with all pull-out cabinets shelves, center island with seating and large pantry. New Water Heater 2016, New HVAC 2016 ,New ROOF 2018, NEW Gutters and Gutter Guards 2018, Vinyl Front Porch (16x11) with Composite Decking AND Vinyl Screened-IN Back Porch (16x16) . - - 32X30 Concrete Attached Car Port, 2 Car Metal Carport, 28x12 Storage Shed AND 16X16 Storage Shed w/ electricity, PLEASE SEE PICTURES!

6130 Courthouse Road, Church Road, 23833 4 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1975

4 bed 2 1/2 bath home with detached 2 car garage has been updated throughout. This all brick rancher features new cabinets, granite counter tops, and flooring. The primary bed room has a attached bath that has been updated with a new shower and vanity. The hall bath has a new tub/shower combo and vanity. The half bath has also been outfitted with a new vanity. This home has an open concept with an island and eat in kitchen. The home has stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting in the kitchen that over look an updated stone wood burning fireplace. All plumbing and electrical has been updated through the house. The windows have all been replaced and insulation in the attic and crawl space have been redone to make the home more energy efficient. The two car garage has its own electrical service and large lean-to off the side for additional storage. The exterior offers a 2.5 acre lot with large mature hardwoods. The home is conveniently located just off 460 in the Midway school district about 20 min from Colonial Heights. Seller is a licensed Realestate Agent in VA. The swing set and trampoline do not convey. Garage and Fireplace/Chimneys sold as is with no known defects

109 Viewbank Street, Blackstone, 23824 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1970

GREAT NEWLY REHABBED HOME! NEW WINDOWS NEW ELECTRICAL NEW PLUMBING . NEW FLOORS, LIGHT FIXTURES, NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES. READY FOR YOU TO BRING YOUR APPLIANCES AND MOVE IN! VERY LOW MAINTAINENCE! PRICED TO SELL!

