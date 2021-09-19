CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fernwood, ID

Take a look at these homes for sale in Fernwood

Fernwood Today
Fernwood Today
 4 days ago

(Fernwood, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fernwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tD6f2_0c10HFgg00

59811 Highway 3 S, Fernwood, 83830

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on an acre! Nice views with Southern Exposure. Partially finished basement! Plenty of storage space for your belongings. This home also has a round-about driveway!

For open house information, contact Alexis Cobb, St Maries Realty at 208-245-4502

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-9539)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6y7N_0c10HFgg00

680 Willow Loop Road, Fernwood, 83830

1 Bed 0 Bath | $206,750 | Single Family Residence | 717 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Own acreage in the Emerald Creek area of the Idaho Panhandle National Forest. Star Garnets and Elk herds welcome you to riches not easily unearthed. This unique and one of a kind cabin was built little by little, by father n son. Beautiful attention to detail is visible on every log and fixture. Stays cool in the summer and warm in the Winter. Alder door, perma chink, metal roof, low-E energy efficient windows, tiled entry, wired for power, custom staircase, cedar ceiling, matching 8x8 shed and RV Parking.

For open house information, contact David Dail, Team Idaho Real Estate at 208-882-9500

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98810772)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062egH_0c10HFgg00

90 N Spring St, Fernwood, 83830

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1996

PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP PREVAILS! This sweet 3 Bed/ 2 Bath GEM on .60 acre lot boasts newer countertops and tile splash, new laminate flooring, new carpet, newer appliances, fresh paint inside and out, remodeled bathrooms, new 30 year roof. Vaulted ceilings and skylight add to to the spaciousness of the home. RELAX on the huge front covered deck and ENJOY the lovely mountain views. PLUS a heated and insulated 24 x 30 SHOP/GARAGE with cement floor makes this a complete package!

For open house information, contact Randy & Christy Oetken, Windermere Coeur d'Alene Realty, Inc. at 208-664-9221

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-6948)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Business
City
Fernwood, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Paint#Southern Exposure#St Maries Realty#Shop Garage
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Fernwood Today

Fernwood Today

Fernwood, ID
33
Followers
211
Post
336
Views
ABOUT

With Fernwood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy