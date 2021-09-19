Take a look at these homes for sale in Fernwood

(Fernwood, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fernwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

59811 Highway 3 S, Fernwood, 83830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on an acre! Nice views with Southern Exposure. Partially finished basement! Plenty of storage space for your belongings. This home also has a round-about driveway!

For open house information, contact Alexis Cobb, St Maries Realty at 208-245-4502

680 Willow Loop Road, Fernwood, 83830 1 Bed 0 Bath | $206,750 | Single Family Residence | 717 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Own acreage in the Emerald Creek area of the Idaho Panhandle National Forest. Star Garnets and Elk herds welcome you to riches not easily unearthed. This unique and one of a kind cabin was built little by little, by father n son. Beautiful attention to detail is visible on every log and fixture. Stays cool in the summer and warm in the Winter. Alder door, perma chink, metal roof, low-E energy efficient windows, tiled entry, wired for power, custom staircase, cedar ceiling, matching 8x8 shed and RV Parking.

For open house information, contact David Dail, Team Idaho Real Estate at 208-882-9500

90 N Spring St, Fernwood, 83830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1996

PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP PREVAILS! This sweet 3 Bed/ 2 Bath GEM on .60 acre lot boasts newer countertops and tile splash, new laminate flooring, new carpet, newer appliances, fresh paint inside and out, remodeled bathrooms, new 30 year roof. Vaulted ceilings and skylight add to to the spaciousness of the home. RELAX on the huge front covered deck and ENJOY the lovely mountain views. PLUS a heated and insulated 24 x 30 SHOP/GARAGE with cement floor makes this a complete package!

For open house information, contact Randy & Christy Oetken, Windermere Coeur d'Alene Realty, Inc. at 208-664-9221