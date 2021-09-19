CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, VA

Atlantic-curious? These homes are on the market

 4 days ago

(Atlantic, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Atlantic than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kHhe_0c10HEnx00

4366 Ridge Rd, Chincoteague, 23336

3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Delightful rancher in established island neighborhood. Open floor plan, hard wood floors, sun porch and large screen porch are just a few features you'll love! Recent upgrades include roof and HVAC.

For open house information, contact GLADYS M. BACZEK, COLDWELL BANKER HARBOUR REALTY at 757-787-1305

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Shore Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHARVA-54581)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42E8Pe_0c10HEnx00

28702 Sanns Square, Bloxom, 23308

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,710 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Amazing opportunity to own a beautiful home located on the peaceful Eastern Shore of VA. Conveniently located close to Chincoteague, NASA Wallops Base and Ocean City! Come check out this secluded 3 Bed/2 Bath home on over 2 acres, beautifully finished throughout! Large kitchen with a center island, game/rec room, front porch and large back deck with a screened in porch! Would make a great permanent residence or a great vacation home away from the hustle and bustle of the city! Come experience the coastal life on the Virginia Eastern Shore!

For open house information, contact John Sanns, RE/MAX Central Realty at 757-217-1900

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10382815)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vu0bn_0c10HEnx00

7514 Beebe Rd, Chincoteague, 23336

2 Beds 1 Bath | $258,900 | Single Family Residence | 772 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This cute Beach House is move in ready. This home was once owned by a " Salt Water Cowboy". Sit in your front yard and watch the ponies go by on Pony Swim Day. This home is currently being used as a vacation rental and has a strong rental history. Heating and cooling system has been upgraded to an Amana Mini split system. Showings are restricted to Sundays from 11-2 due to high rental demand.

For open house information, contact Bill Baals, DOCKSIDE PROPERTIES at 757-336-3200

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Shore Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHARVA-54302)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWFu3_0c10HEnx00

5546 Amrien Dr, Chincoteague, 23336

3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This beautiful single level ome is nestled at the end of a canal in the serene and peaceful Richard's Landing Community. Offering one level living with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a beautiful sunroom looking over the water and semi-open floor plan will make this your perfect island retreat or primary residence. This home is a nice and high block foundation and features an attached garage as well. You'll love launching your kayaks and canoes from the backyard and paddling out to the waters of Oyster Bay where you can make ways to Assateague Island and so many other great locations. This home would also make a great vacation rental to help absorb some of the cost of ownership all while allowing you to still enjoy it. Come take a look today!!

For open house information, contact THE MCGOLDRICK TEAM, LLC, LONG & FOSTER CHINCOTEAGUE at 757-336-5100

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Shore Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHARVA-54153)

#Ome#Oyster Bay#Kayaks#Salt Water#Beach House#Amana Mini#Llc#Long Foster
Atlantic, VA
