Atlantic-curious? These homes are on the market

(Atlantic, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Atlantic than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4366 Ridge Rd, Chincoteague, 23336 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Delightful rancher in established island neighborhood. Open floor plan, hard wood floors, sun porch and large screen porch are just a few features you'll love! Recent upgrades include roof and HVAC.

28702 Sanns Square, Bloxom, 23308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,710 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Amazing opportunity to own a beautiful home located on the peaceful Eastern Shore of VA. Conveniently located close to Chincoteague, NASA Wallops Base and Ocean City! Come check out this secluded 3 Bed/2 Bath home on over 2 acres, beautifully finished throughout! Large kitchen with a center island, game/rec room, front porch and large back deck with a screened in porch! Would make a great permanent residence or a great vacation home away from the hustle and bustle of the city! Come experience the coastal life on the Virginia Eastern Shore!

7514 Beebe Rd, Chincoteague, 23336 2 Beds 1 Bath | $258,900 | Single Family Residence | 772 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This cute Beach House is move in ready. This home was once owned by a " Salt Water Cowboy". Sit in your front yard and watch the ponies go by on Pony Swim Day. This home is currently being used as a vacation rental and has a strong rental history. Heating and cooling system has been upgraded to an Amana Mini split system. Showings are restricted to Sundays from 11-2 due to high rental demand.

5546 Amrien Dr, Chincoteague, 23336 3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This beautiful single level ome is nestled at the end of a canal in the serene and peaceful Richard's Landing Community. Offering one level living with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a beautiful sunroom looking over the water and semi-open floor plan will make this your perfect island retreat or primary residence. This home is a nice and high block foundation and features an attached garage as well. You'll love launching your kayaks and canoes from the backyard and paddling out to the waters of Oyster Bay where you can make ways to Assateague Island and so many other great locations. This home would also make a great vacation rental to help absorb some of the cost of ownership all while allowing you to still enjoy it. Come take a look today!!

