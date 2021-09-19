CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent, OR

On the hunt for a home in Crescent? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Crescent, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crescent will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c29KG_0c10HB9m00

11895 Chinquapin Dr, Crescent Lake, 97733

2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Manufactured Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Excellent opportunity to own your piece of heaven in Two Rivers North-Great home located on a dead end street-1 acre that backs to Forest Land-Huge shop to put all of your seasonal toys in.-Newer front porch -a great area to hang out with your friends and family-Fully fenced for all your visitors-Home has been updated recently with new vinyl plank flooring, amazing front porch-cement floor in shop. Close to Crescent Lake & Odell-Bring your ATV's-they are permitted to be ridden on the roads.

For open house information, contact Angela Cox, Crescent Lake Realty, Inc at 541-433-5368

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fYC3_0c10HB9m00

124378 Paunina Street, Crescent Lake, 97733

2 Beds 1 Bath | $229,000 | Manufactured Home | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Little Deschutes Riverfront 1.73 acres. Has a gem of a home 1974 Manufactured home. new pex plumbing wiring & furnace. Refurbished a ready for you shop cargo containers a wood shed. Home has a snow load roof. Two Rivers Subdivision has forest land access from all 4 sides within minutes of numerous mountain lakes, Willamette Pass Ski Area, hiking quading horseback riding & many more outdoor activities within 1 block.

For open house information, contact Donna Werner, Crescent Lake Realty LLC at 541-433-5368

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RrrW_0c10HB9m00

11108 Chinquapin, Crescent Lake, 97733

2 Beds 2 Baths | $409,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This ''A'' frame shows pride of ownership and looks and feels like a cabin getaway. Form the pine walls, vaulted ceiling, and pine furniture along with the spacious outdoors this cabin has lots to offer. Situated on approx. 2 acres , allowing for the privacy you want. Provides lots of room for RVing friends!!! Oversized 798 sq. ft. garage, Two wells and a cistern supply plenty of water. Newer septic system and drain field installed just a couple of years ago. Two separate tax lots. Turn key, just bring your clothes and start enjoying what this area has to offer Access to forestland from all sides. Little Deschutes River just a block away. Numerous mountain lakes as well as Odell and Crescent are just minutes away. Willamette Pass Ski Resort and Pacific Crest Trail head also near by.

For open house information, contact Donna Werner, Crescent Lake Realty LLC at 541-433-5368

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCVUU_0c10HB9m00

137255 Main Street, Crescent, 97733

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,171 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Pride of ownership shows in the 1977 single wide manufactured home. Covered RV structure with all hook ups. 2 super nice storage units. New appliances this is turn key

For open house information, contact Donna Werner, Crescent Lake Realty LLC at 541-433-5368

Crescent, OR
