Gary, WV

Take a look at these homes on the Gary market now

 4 days ago

(Gary, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gary than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lY6ou_0c10H9TZ00

804 Mountain Lane, Bluefield, 24605

3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Double Gates area. Priced to sell! Awesome Move-in condition 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with large country kitchen Cottage includes a Great very nice extra lot also! Covered front porch and large covered back deck! Lots of storage in the lower level. Very easy and convenient location. Motivated Seller will offer unto $5000 in closing cost assistance with acceptable offer!

For open house information, contact SARA BAKER, CENTURY 21 FOUR SEASONS SELECT PROPERTIES at 304-323-2491

Copyright © 2021 Mercer Tazewell Co BOR. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJW1A_0c10H9TZ00

975 Magnolia Street, Welch, 24801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Nice three-bedroom ranch with two full baths. All on one level. Lots of recent upgrades. Patio and carport, in good neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Judy Nystrom, ZAFERATOS RE/APPRAISAL at 304-573-5737

Copyright © 2021 Beckley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ccvjp_0c10H9TZ00

714 Tazewell Avenue, Bluefield, 24605

4 Beds 2 Baths | $125,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,954 Square Feet | Built in 1915

STEP INTO THIS STATELY COLONIAL HOME AND YOU'LL BE AMAZED BY THE ORIGINAL FRONT DOOR, ORIGINAL STAIRCASE, SLIDING POCKET DOORS , REFINISHED OAK WOOD FLOORS, REMODELED KITCHEN W/ NEW CHERRY CABINETS AND NEW APPLIANCES, THE MASTER BATHROOM IS GORGEOUS WITH GLASS SLIDING DOORS AND CERAMIC TILE, UPPER BATH IS COMPLETELY REMODELED, NEW DOUBLE THERMAL WINDOWS, THE MAJOR PART OF HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REWIRED, THE PLUMBING REPLACED, AND WALLS INSULATED. HOME IS SEMI-HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE.

For open house information, contact LORRAINE BROWNING, CENTURY 21 FOUR SEASONS SELECT PROPERTIES at 304-323-2491

Copyright © 2021 Mercer Tazewell Co BOR. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZiyg_0c10H9TZ00

152 Idlewood Lane, North Tazewell, 24630

3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful and peaceful setting for this 3 bedroom / 2 bath MODULAR home on a permanent foundation located in Beverly Hills Subdivision. This property consists of two lots equalling 2.37 acres. Enjoy the closeness to town but the beauty of solitude in the country with a fabulous view of East River Mnt. And what does every man need or want, a spacious 30 x 40, 3 car garage with a new roof(Spring 2021). Water has been run to the garage, just needs to be hooked up.

For open house information, contact YVONNE EVANS, PREMIER REALTY LLC at 276-326-6920

Copyright © 2021 Mercer Tazewell Co BOR. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

