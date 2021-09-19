Check out these homes for sale in Kaycee now

(Kaycee, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kaycee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

56 Mayoworth Road, Kaycee, 82639 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Beautiful log home in a ranch like setting with views of the southern Bighorn Mountains. Enjoy 26 deeded acres, bordering the Kaycee stock rest, including over 3,000 acres of public lands. Home has a large yard with mature trees and 1/2 acre water right and storage pond. Property includes a guest cabin, 40x72 shop that can accommodate semis, 1800 sf horse and cattle barn with lean-to, corrals for horses and cattle, cattle feed bunks, round pen, plus a roping arena with return alley. Enjoy City water. This property is close to town and easy access to I-25.https://view.ricohtours.com/83de11a0-6957-436f-99c2-d374179f950b

42 Mayoworth Road, Kaycee, 82639 6 Beds 3 Baths | $1,075,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,808 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Property includes 19 acres with a 6BR/3BA stick built home, 2 large Cleary buildings, and a Multi-Purpose steel framed building. Also included is the well established KC RV Park including 10 pull through full service RV sites, plus 10 all inclusive guest cabins. There is plenty of room for further expansion. The Park has outstanding hunting accommodations. Guest have everything they need including: a private skinning shed with cutting tables and freezer space. Horsemen have great overnight accommodations such as: stalls, round pen or turnout areas. Kaycee is a historic community and attracts visitors wanting to see the many local attractions.

101 Old Barnum Road, Kaycee, 82639 3 Beds 1 Bath | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,124 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Cozy 3BR/1BA cabin style home on 1.72 acres. Property includes mature trees and is located across from the Harold Jarrard Park. The property also includes the Powder River Campground with 15 full hookup RV sites, 3 guest cabins, plus a bath house and small laundry facility. The property is conveniently and quietly located off Interstate 25, making it an appealing location for tourists and annual hunters.

